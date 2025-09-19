Journey into Fall with a Delaware State Parks Wagon Ride

DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation invites residents and visitors to enjoy an exciting and accessible way to take in spectacular fall foliage or the star-studded woods and meadows at Delaware State Parks on an old-fashioned wagon ride.

The popular fall pastime is available at eight state parks throughout the fall, including Auburn Valley, Killens Pond, Lums Pond and Trap Pond, with Bellevue, Brandywine Creek, Cape Henlopen and White Clay Creek equipped with lifts and benches for accessibility for all people.

“An old-fashioned wagon ride reminds us of the rich agricultural history of Delaware and gives us time to slow down and enjoy our friends and family,” said Matthew Ritter, director of DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “Delaware State Parks offer almost 200 wagon rides a year, mainly in fall, which provides a wealth of options and locations to enjoy this incredible autumn tradition.”

Public wagon tours are now available through Nov. 9 on Saturdays in September; Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October; and Saturdays and Sundays in November. The public wagon rides range from $7-$9 per person, based on the length of the ride and location, which vary from lush forests, spacious meadows, rich farmlands and sandy beaches.

Private wagon rides can be booked for groups, such as family, school, work, church or birthdays for two-hour sessions, which includes a campfire following the ride. Groups are encouraged to bring their own tablecloths, snacks, skewers and non-alcoholic beverages. Private wagon rides can accommodate up to 20 adults and children and range from $150- $175. Reservations must be made online at least 24 hours before the event.

Because of the prevalence of allergies, most wagon rides do not include straw or hay, although some private tours offer that option for group rides.

To enjoy a wagon ride in a state park near you, visit the destateparks.com/wagon-rides/ website for wagon ride information.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contact: Beth Kuhles-Heiney, elizabeth.kuhlesheiney@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###