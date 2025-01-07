Ascolta, LLC Selected for the Navy's SeaPort Next Generation Contract Vehicle

MSI Affiliate Will be Empowering Naval Missions with Advanced Engineering and Cybersecurity Expertise

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSI's national security affiliate, Ascolta, LLC, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) contract vehicle. This selection underscores Ascolta's commitment to supporting the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with cutting-edge technical, engineering, and professional services.SeaPort NxG represents the Navy’s integrated approach to contracting professional support services, including the Virtual SYSCOM Command, Military Sealift Command (MSC) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC). This innovative electronic procurement system is crucial for meeting the evolving contracting needs of the Department of the Navy (DON). As part of this elite group, Ascolta will contribute its specialized expertise in software engineering, DevSecOps, cybersecurity, and AI/ML technologies, enhancing the operational capabilities of the Navy and Marine Corps across all maritime and shore-based commands at both home and overseas.Dan Heckman, CEO of MSI, expressed his enthusiasm about the selection, stating, "We are honored to support the critical missions of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through SeaPort NxG. This opportunity not only validates the hard work and expertise of our Ascolta team but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions to our nation's most complex security challenges."Ascolta looks forward to delivering advanced technological solutions and services that will drive mission success for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps under this new contract framework. About Ascolta, LLC: Ascolta, LLC, an affiliate of Management Science & Innovation (MSI), is a leading provider of advancedengineering, cybersecurity, and integrated technology solutions to U.S. national security agencies. Committed to innovation and excellence, Ascolta supports the critical mission needs of its clients with state-of-the-art solutions developed and delivered by a dedicated team of experts. Learn more at https://www.ascolta.com About MSI: Management Science & Innovation (MSI) is a boutique consultancy founded on the principles of innovative thinking, data-driven design, and deep knowledge of management sciences. We operate at the intersection of strategy, transformation, technology, innovation, process, human performance, and change management. With over two decades of experience solving complex problems for clients, MSI creates well-researched, proven solutions that are deeply impactful to improving organization performance. Learn more at www.msiconsulting.com

