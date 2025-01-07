Secretary of State Tobias Read Sworn In to Office

Today, Tobias Read was sworn in as Oregon’s 30th Secretary of State. Secretary Read’s top priorities in office will be restoring accountability and trust in the agency and protecting Oregonians’ right to safe and secure elections.

“The way we contribute to a more perfect union – or in Oregon’s case, a better state – is by serving the people who have put their trust in us. Not by defending government for its own sake, but by ensuring that government delivers real, tangible results that improve the daily lives of Oregonians,” said Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read.

“Oregonians deserve a government that enables them to build the lives they want, one that earns their confidence not by its words but by its actions.”

Secretary Read was sworn-in by the Honorable Justice Chris Garrett.

The event included remarks from Executive Director of the Oregon Historical Society Kerry Tymchuk, Tribal Council Secretary Jon A. George of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Drew Johnston, and Dr. Avery Stafford, Lead Pastor of Common Ground Church in Beaverton.

Kristen Grainger and Dan Wetzel of True North also performed the official state song, “Oregon, My Oregon.”

