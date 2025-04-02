Oregon State Agencies Mobilize in Coordinated Response to Harney County Flood Emergency

In response to the ongoing flooding in Harney County, Governor Kotek has declared a State of Emergency and directed the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the State’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP) to coordinate response efforts across state agencies.

Since March 14, 2025, Harney County and surrounding areas have experienced historic levels of rainfall and snowmelt, overwhelming rivers, streams, and wastewater systems. Floodwaters have inundated roadways, damaged critical infrastructure, and introduced environmental and public health risks, including contamination of waterways and disruption to essential services.

Governor's Emergency Declaration (ORS 401.165) enables rapid mobilization of state resources to support Harney County’s local efforts.

State Agency Actions Include:

Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is working closely with local, tribal, and federal partners to support life safety, protect critical infrastructure, and address emerging needs. Regional coordinators and liaisons have been deployed to assist on the ground, and OEM is actively managing resource requests to ensure communities have the support they need. OEM has also established a Joint Information System and is actively coordinating public information efforts to support the public receives accurate, timely, and consistent updates throughout the emergency.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has deployed emergency preparedness and tribal coordinators to support local and tribal partners with critical resources, information, and guidance. Medical volunteers from SERV-OR are assisting at medical shelters, with one deployed and at least 10 more available this week. OHA is also addressing drinking water concerns, immunization needs—such as tetanus prevention—and identifying individuals with medical conditions who may need extra support. Remote public health communication support is also being provided.

The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (ODHS OREM) has delivered essential supplies, including water, hygiene kits, portable toilets, and handwashing stations, to the Burns Paiute Tribe, the American Red Cross shelter in Harney County, and other affected areas. Two shower trailers are in place, with a third on the way. Nine ODHS OREM staff are on-site working with local teams. ODHS OREM recovery coordinators are helping survivors assess their needs and connect with services as they begin to recover.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) DEQ staff has been in contact with the City Public Works team, providing technical support remotely. The operations staff has kept the sewer ponds intact, which are not in the immediate flood zone at this time. DEQ onsite program staff provided an EPA fact sheet to the county as well as an onsite disaster planning and response handbook.

Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) ODA has been actively supporting our partners at the Oregon Office of Emergency Management in response to the floods in Harney County. We’ve provided resources on federal programs that may assist impacted farmers and ranchers and shared guidance on animal care during flood conditions. Our focus remains on ensuring the agricultural community has the information and support needed to navigate this challenging time.

Oregon State Fire Marshall’s Office has deployed 25 personnel to support local response to sandbagging efforts to reinforce the levee. They are joined by Colton Fire, Merrill Fire, Klamath County Fire District 1, and Chiloquin Fire and Rescue Departments.

It’s been incredibly inspiring to witness the swift coordination of federal, state, local, and Tribal resources coming together to support communities in need,” said Stephen Richardson, Emergency Coordination Center Manager. “A powerful example of that collaboration was the rapid repair of a compromised dike—an urgent fix that helped prevent further impacts and protect lives and property.”

This coordinated effort reflects Oregon’s commitment to whole-of-government response under the CEMP. The State will continue to assess needs and respond dynamically as conditions evolve.

Looking Ahead

While Harney County is currently the most severely affected, state agencies remain vigilant in monitoring flood conditions statewide and are prepared to support other communities if necessary.



For the latest updates visit OEM’s newsroom page at Home - Newsroom or follow @OregonOEM on social media. Visit our flood dashboard here: State of Oregon Flood Dashboard.