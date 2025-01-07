MEDIA ADVISORY: N.C. Plant Conservation Board and Scientific Committee to meet Wednesday, Jan. 15

WHO/WHAT: The N.C. Plant Conservation Board will meet jointly with the Scientific Committee to discuss items related to land conservation, stewardship efforts of the N.C. Plant Conservation Program and regulatory matters.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: N.C. Botanical Garden, Joslin classroom (C106/107)

100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Attendees can join virtually by Microsoft Teams

Meeting ID: 296 334 021 801

Passcode: q2tG7bo7

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs, and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's endangered, threatened, and special concern plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems.

Contact Julian Wilson at 919-707-3758 or by email at julian.wilson@ncagr.gov for more details.