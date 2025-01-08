Tech Legacies and MAP Digital Network Announce, Launch of Innovative TV and Streaming Series, the "Execs Collect™ Show"

Execs Collect™, is a premiere show for pop culture and sports collectors, focused on technology executives, business entrepreneurs and their collections.

SOUTHLAKE,, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech Legacies , a media company serving the technology industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with MAP Digital Network , a leader in innovative digital communications and content development.Together, they are excited to launch the Execs Collect™ Show, a groundbreaking TV and Streaming Series that merges the worlds of pop culture and sports collectibles, and technology. The partnership between Tech Legacies and MAP Digital Network aims to leverage their combined expertise to drive forward groundbreaking updates and insights in collectibles and related technologies. This collaboration will enhance knowledge of collectibles, foster collector growth, and create unprecedented value for community members, viewers throughout the executive community and various collectible sectors.The partnership will feature the launch of an innovative TV and Streaming Series. This series will bring together the worlds of pop culture and sports collectibles, creating an engaging platform that educates, entertains, and connects audiences. The objective is to create a community where viewers can gain insights, voice their opinions, identify trends, and learn about the value of collectibles. The series will also provide opportunities for education, collection showcases, industry insights, and appraisals."We are thrilled to partner with MAP Digital Network. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to innovate and deliver top-tier digital content. Together, we are poised to redefine the landscape of collectibles and technology. Our new series will be a game-changer for technology executives and others in the world of tech, sports and pop culture collectables." says Fanny Dunagan, CEO of Tech Legacies.As a testament to the growing interest in collectibles, adults are now the fastest-growing segment in the toy industry. This community phenomenon, often referred to as Kidults, indicates a promising future for the collectibles market, driving significant growth and engagement. The partnership will operate out of Southlake, Texas in the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex. It will have a state, nationwide, global impact and reach through the partners extensive digital networks, events and community outreach.The TV and Streaming Series will be available on various platforms, reaching a diverse upper middle to high income audience worldwide. There will be a focus on tech executives and entrepreneurs on Microsoft’s LinkedIn platform which serves an affluent network of professionals."Joining forces with Tech Legacies allows us to combine our strengths and deliver great value to the collectibles industry and community. We look forward to future success and groundbreaking exposure to sports, toys, film industry players and more. The new TV and Streaming Series will provide a unique platform for education, entertainment, and community engagement" says Jacob R. Miles III, the Prince of Play, CEO of MAP Digital Network and avid toys and sports collector.The partnership starts with initial joint projects already underway such as their pilot show on the untold stories behind Star Wars action figure collectibles and other iconic toys like Care Bears. The TV and Streaming Series is slated to launch in the coming months. By joining forces, Tech Legacies and MAP Digital Network aim to accelerate the availability of fun, high value, interactive, cutting-edge shows that meet the evolving needs of executives and entrepreneurs who collect and the entire collectibles industry. This alliance will focus on harnessing the power of our partners, industry experts, collectors and digital technology to drive growth, value, and sustainable success.The TV and Streaming Series aims to foster a vibrant community, educating and entertaining viewers while giving them a platform to voice their opinions and insights. The series will focus on identifying trends and the value of collectibles, offering community opportunities for education, industry insights, and appraisals.Apply today to be a sponsor, show guest, or a founding community member and to gain access to perks and our first episode.Don’t miss the chance to be part of this exciting venture and connect with a community passionate about sports, pop culture, and technology.

