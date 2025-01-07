Brandi O’Brien Selected as DEQ’s Land Quality Administrator

Brandi O’Brien, LQD Administrator

By Kimberly Mazza

CHEYENNE – Brandi O’Brien has been selected to lead the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) Land Quality Division (LQD) as its new Administrator.

The position became open in November, and O’Brien served as the interim administrator during that time.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce Brandi O’Brien as our new LQD Administrator. She has a wealth of knowledge and the experience that is needed for this role,” said WDEQ Director Todd Parfitt.

“It is always rewarding to see those that have served the WDEQ promoted and become leaders within the Agency,” emphasized Parfitt.

Having worked for the WDEQ over 13 years, nine of those years have been with the LQD and where she managed the Uranium Recovery Program since 2022. Prior to her work with the LQD, Brandi served in the WDEQ’s Air Quality Division, spending three years as an inspector in the Pinedale Anticline and Jonah gas fields, and a year working as a New Source Review permit writer.

O’Brien has a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering and was a fellowship student at the Idaho National Laboratory for three years, researching uranium nitride fuel development.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the Land Quality Division Administrator,” expressed O’Brien. “I look forward to continuing the great work this Division has done to protect, conserve and enhance the quality of Wyoming’s environment for the benefit of current and future generations.”