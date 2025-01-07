Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Jan. 7 (published January 7, 2025)

Apply for turkey permits in ‘A’ season for Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs by Feb. 21

Turkey hunters have through Friday, Feb. 21, to apply for turkey hunting permits for the A spring hunting season in Carlos Avery or Whitewater wildlife management areas. There will be 30 permits available for Carlos Avery WMA and 150 permits for Whitewater WMA.

In addition to a turkey license, a permit is required for those hoping to bag a tom turkey with a firearm in one of these WMAs during the A season. Turkey firearm permits for these WMAs are distributed via a lottery system for the A season. While a license is required for all seasons, hunters do not need a permit to hunt Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs during the B, C, D, E or F seasons. In addition, this year a permit will no longer be required for firearms hunters during any season to hunt Mille Lacs WMA, but a license is still required.

Turkey licenses will go on sale in early March for several hunting seasons from mid-April to the end of May, with the A season kicking off on Wednesday, April 16. Crossbows will be allowed by all hunters with an archery turkey license. Turkey hunting season dates and details for 2025 are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on red-headed woodpeckers, ice fishing with tip-ups

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the winter program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Dr. Elena West from the Minnesota Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at the University of Minnesota will share information on the Red-headed Woodpecker Research and Recovery Project. Red-headed woodpeckers are in decline in Minnesota and throughout their range. Learn about the collaborative work between volunteers, staff, educators, and partner organizations that is central to the research and recovery project.

Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, Scott Mackenthun, DNR area fisheries supervisor in Hutchinson, will talk about ice fishing with tips-ups, including what species can be caught, where to set up, what type of bait is used, new regulations to be aware of, and tips to improve your catch rate. Tip-up fishing involves a device that holds the bait at a set depth and then flags when a fish takes the bait.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.