Support Minnesota’s forests by collecting black spruce and jack pine cones this winter (published January 7, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources State Forest Nursery is seeking individuals to collect black spruce and jack pine cones this winter. These seeds are vital for reforesting thousands of acres each year, but the number of collectors has declined in recent seasons—creating a need for new participants.

In addition to helping sustain Minnesota’s forests, cone collectors will receive payment for high-quality cones. Currently, a bushel (about nine gallons) of healthy, viable black spruce cones fetches $100 and jack pine cones are worth $30 per bushel.

“With growing interest in reforestation, this is an exciting time to get involved and help strengthen Minnesota’s woodlands,” said Nicole Schafer, DNR’s seed and cone consultant. “Each cone collected directly supports the future of our forests.”

Black spruce typically grows in northern lowland bogs and wetlands, while jack pine is found in sandy, well-drained soils in northern and central parts of the state. Seed collectors should make sure they identify the right species before collecting.

Drop-off stations accepting jack pine and black spruce cones include Baudette, Bemidji, Cloquet, Deer River, Hibbing, Littlefork, Orr, Tower, Two Harbors, Warroad, and the State Forest Nursery near Akeley. Before collecting, visit the DNR’s nursery collection webpage for DNR Forestry area office contacts and give them a call to see if that area is still collecting cones. The area office can also provide instructions on proper collection and labeling.

Cones must be ripe, closed, and free of stems and debris. The DNR collects seeds and cones from more than 20 native tree species throughout the year, with each ripening at different times. Be sure to check the website or call the local forestry office to confirm collection details. Currently, the collection window for black spruce and jack pine seeds is from now through the end of February. Nonnative trees like Colorado blue, Black Hills, or Norway spruce cones are not accepted. For contact information, seed collection tips, and more, visit the DNR’s seed and cone collection webpage.