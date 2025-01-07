George H. Crosby Manitou State Park featured on 2025 state park vehicle permit (published January 7, 2025)

For the first time, the Minnesota state park vehicle permit sticker and collectable mug features George H. Crosby Manitou State Park in northeast Minnesota. The park also celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025.

George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is located near Silver Bay, Minn., near the shore of Lake Superior. Known for its challenging backcountry hiking trails, the park features dramatic terrain, including steep ridges, cascading waterfalls along the Manitou River, and dense forests of mature yellow birch, cedar, and maples. Visitors can explore scenic overlooks and enjoy peaceful, remote campsites accessible only by foot. With its diverse ecosystems and serene atmosphere, the park offers a true escape into nature.

“The 70th anniversary of George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is the perfect time to celebrate the natural beauty of this north shore gem,” explained Parks and Trails Director Ann Pierce. “Although the waterfalls of the north shore are beloved by visitors, this is only the third time waterfalls have been featured on the state park vehicle permit and collectable mug; the others were Gooseberry Falls in 2015 and the Cascade River waterfall in 2007. In addition, this is the first time a backpack-only park has been featured on the permit and mug.”

The year-round permit, which is applied to a vehicle windshield, is valid for all 73 state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota. The permit costs $35 and is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase. Permits can be purchased online at mndnr.gov/permit, or in person at state park ranger stations during open office hours. Visitors should check individual park websites for office hours.

Since 1986, the DNR has offered a collectible mug that matches the state park vehicle permit sticker. The handmade mugs are produced by Minnesota-based Deneen Pottery. Mugs can be purchased at state park nature stores, or at the online nature store. Nature store locations in state parks can be found on the state park nature store map.

Revenue from permit fees is used to pay for operational expenses in state parks and recreation areas, such as cleaning and maintenance of facilities and amenities, utilities and supplies.

People wishing to visit George H. Crosby Manitou State Park can find more information and maps on the park’s website, including visitor alerts and seasonal updates. Given the limited cell service available in the park, visitors are encouraged to download the Avenza maps app and the George H. Crosby Manitou State Park map before arriving at the park. The app and all DNR maps are free. Learn more about geoPDF maps on the DNR website.