NEW HAMILTON CLINIC OFFERS HOPE FOR PEOPLE STRUGGLING WITH TREATMENT-RESISTANT MENTAL HEALTH CONDITIONS

Leverage the power of ketamine therapy to help you find - and hold onto - the hope, healing, and happiness you deserve.

Hamilton’s first psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy clinic is now accepting new patients.

Hamilton has a growing need for mental health services that are innovative and effective. Too many people feel stuck in their mental health journey, but we want them to know there is hope.” — Gillian Williamson, Nurse Clinic Manager, Field Trip Health Hamilton

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents of Hamilton and the surrounding areas now have access to cutting-edge therapies for treatment-resistant mental health conditions through Field Trip Health. On October 16, Field Trip Health officially opened the doors to Hamilton’s first Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) clinic , providing relief for individuals and families searching for solutions.Research shows that one in three people with mental health conditions are treatment-resistant, meaning that at least two medications or treatments have failed to offer symptom relief. However, groundbreaking studies have demonstrated that nearly 70% of patients with conditions such as depression and PTSD experience significant improvement with ketamine treatments . This number is even higher when combined with psychotherapy.“Hamilton has a growing need for mental health services that are innovative and effective. Too many people feel stuck in their mental health journey, but we want them to know there is hope,” said Gillian Williamson, Nurse Clinic Manager at Field Trip Health Hamilton. “We’re here to offer that hope, through compassionate care and treatments that truly make a difference.”Ketamine has a long-standing safety record and is recognized for increasing neuroplasticity and neurogenesis – the brain’s ability to create new neural pathways. With its rapid antidepressant effects, ketamine is a legal and effective treatment option in Canada, and its psychedelic properties allow individuals to explore themselves in new, transformative ways.Field Trip Health’s Hamilton clinic is currently booking discovery calls and accepting new patients. Individuals can schedule a discovery call directly through FieldTripHealth.ca. In most cases, they can meet with a Nurse Practitioner within one business day. No physician referral is required.Health conditions treated at the Hamilton clinic include:- Treatment-resistant depression- Anxiety- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)- Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)- Chronic pain- Addiction- Eating disordersServices offered at the Hamilton clinic:- Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP)- Low-dose Ketamine for Pain Management- Psychotherapy- MDMA & Psilocybin-Assisted Psychotherapies (on compassionate grounds)“Too often patients and families feel overwhelmed by persistent, treatment-resistant mental health conditions,” said Dr. Sheehan Chowdhury, Chief Psychiatrist at Field Trip Health. “Whether you’re a first responder or veteran struggling with PTSD, a steel worker feeling the weight of anxiety or chronic pain, or a parent of a child battling an eating disorder, treatment-resistant depression or addiction issues, we want you to know you’re not alone and there are clinically proven solutions available,” added Dr. Chowdhury.“This clinic is more than just a treatment centre—it’s a hub for Hamilton’s mental health community,” said Ian Ruberry, CEO of Field Trip Health. “Physicians can refer their patients for ketamine therapy, and therapists can gain training through our Co-op program to offer psychedelic therapies. We’ve seen firsthand the profound changes these treatments can bring, and we’re committed to making them accessible to the Hamilton community.”Founded in 2019, Field Trip Health is a leader in psychedelic-assisted therapy , providing high-quality care that integrates the latest scientific advancements with personalised, compassionate treatment. The Hamilton clinic is now booking consultations and free discovery calls online at FieldTripHealth.ca.About Field Trip HealthFounded in 2019, Field Trip Health is dedicated to providing transformative mental health care through Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) and other psychedelic therapies. KAP is a holistic therapy that can allow a person to open up and explore themselves in new ways. With the dissociative effects of low-dose ketamine and the support of a trained psychotherapist, the insights and healing found in this therapy can produce significant and sustainable shifts in how you experience life. Field Trip Health operates clinics across Canada, with locations in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, Kitchener Waterloo, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, and now Hamilton. Field Trip Health is a trusted provider for individuals seeking innovative solutions for treatment-resistant mental health conditions. For more information, visit FieldTripHealth.ca.For More Information Please Contact:

