PIVOT TECH Conference returns to the Cotton Factory Thursday, November 23, 2024 with Mohawk College as title sponsor

The 3rd Annual Conference PIVOT TECH ‘24: The Sustainability Advantage, welcomes leaders implementing solutions for a sustainable future.

Mohawk College is excited to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s PIVOT TECH ‘24”
— Cebert Adamson, Vice President Academic, Mohawk College
HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PIVOT TECH ‘24: The Sustainability Advantage welcomes leaders of business, education, the private and public sectors who are implementing solutions to achieve a sustainable future.

Mohawk College is excited to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s PIVOT TECH ‘24”, says Cebert Adamson, Vice President Academic at Mohawk College. “The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is central to our Climate Action Plan that was announced last November and the college’s strategic goal to make a measurable impact on climate change.

This year’s theme speaks to the benefits of confronting global warming, here and now. We will explore how the urgent adoption of green technologies in energy, buildings and manufacturing leads to a livable future.

Hosted at Hamilton’s historic Cotton Factory, PIVOT TECH ‘24 presents an opportunity to learn, teach, share information, and build relationships. Home to world-class research and educational institutions, Hamilton boasts a robust technology sector.

Continues Adamson, “Our recently announced School for Climate Action will serve as a powerful hub of innovation, research, and education at Mohawk College, refocusing and expanding the college’s efforts to address climate change. With new programs expected to launch in 2025, the school will offer learners degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas, and micro-credential programs specifically focused on climate action and the green economy.”

Over 300 delegates and 50 speakers from across Ontario and around the world will engage in insightful discussions, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking presentations. The PIVOT TECH Conference Programming team will announce the full line up of speakers, presenters and panelists in the coming months.

Conference Delegates will have the opportunity to obtain insights into technology’s role in driving sustainability, learn examples of low-carbon technologies and their triple-bottom-line benefits, and connect with a growing community of sustainability innovators, leaders, decision-makers, influencers, solution-seekers and providers

Rapid action on decarbonization is no longer a moral choice — it determines whether your company survives and the economy thrives. ~ World Economic Forum, January 2023

PIVOT TECH ‘24 Sponsorship Opportunities are still available and offer a meaningful and cost-effective way for organizations and corporations to share their knowledge and voice with 300+ professionals from all sectors of the economy.

Early Bird Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at Eventbrite until September 22, after which tickets will be $185 per person.

Join the green revolution transforming our world. We all have a part to play — find yours at PIVOT TECH ‘24.

For more information and to learn how you and your organization can benefit from PIVOT TECH ‘24, please contact Richard Allen, Program Lead at richard@pivottech.ca.

Richard Allen, Program Lead
Pivottech
richard@pivottech.ca
Richard Allen, Program Lead
Pivottech richard@pivottech.ca
