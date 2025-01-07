Supreme Court Distributes Two SAF Cases for Conference

Second Amendment Foundation logo

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Supreme Court has distributed two Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) cases for conference on Friday, Jan. 10.The two cases – Snope v. Brown and Gray v. Jennings – challenge “assault weapons” bans in Maryland and “assault weapons” and magazine capacity bans in Delaware.In Snope (case No. 21-1255), SAF is challenging Maryland’s ban on “assault weapons” and is joined in the case by the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), and private citizen, David Snope.SAF sought cert after the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled en banc that the modern semiautomatic rifles banned by Maryland fall outside the protection of the Second Amendment because they are too similar to military arms. SAF and its partners contend this reasoning “is becoming a commonplace misapplication” of Supreme Court precedents established by the 2008 Heller ruling, 2010 McDonald decision and 2022 Bruen decision.“Snope provides the Supreme Court with an excellent vehicle to correct the widespread misapplication of the Court’s precedent regarding these firearms and the Second Amendment, itself,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “The case is on appeal from final judgment with an en banc decision of a circuit court. Moreover, the specific type of firearm in question is commonly owned across the country, placing it well within the scope and protection of the Second Amendment. By granting cert in Snope, the high court can help settle the matter once and for all.”For Gray (case numbers 23-1633, 23-1634, 23-1641), SAF and its partners are challenging gun and magazine bans in Delaware and petitioned SCOTUS to rule whether an infringement of Second Amendment rights constitutes per se irreparable injury in the context of a preliminary injunction. Joining SAF in this case is FPC, DJJAMS LLC and two citizens, William Taylor and Gabriel Gray.Noting in their petition that the high court has previously ruled that “the loss of First Amendment freedoms, for even minimal periods of time, unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury,” SAF and its partners asked the court to determine whether the same standard applies to the Second Amendment. Currently, there exists a circuit split on the issue.“Any infringements on one right should merit the same degree of scorn as infringements against another right since all are protected equally by the Constitution,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “The Second Amendment should not become a second-class right just because there are those who don’t agree with it.”For more information visit SAF.org.The Second Amendment Foundation (saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group dedicated to safeguarding and promoting the fundamental rights of individuals enshrined in the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. SAF engages in aggressive legal action to ensure the principles of armed self-defense, personal liberty, and the ownership of arms are defended, secured, and restored. Through public education initiatives, SAF teaches the importance of the Second Amendment to promote a society that values and exercises the right to keep and bear arms.

