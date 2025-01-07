King Charles III 2025 New Year Honours for RCP fellows

Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as president, senior censor and vice president for education and training, said:

“A heartfelt congratulations to all RCP fellows awarded honours in The King’s New Year Honours list. For doctors and those working to improve health and care, we are facing unprecedented challenges, juggling increasing demands while striving to provide the highest quality care for patients.

“Your unwavering dedication, expertise and the significant impact you make across a wide range of specialties and research areas are truly inspiring. Your honours in recognition of this are all richly deserved.

“Thank you for your commitment and for the difference you continue to make each and every day.”

The RCP fellows honoured in the 2025 New Year list are:

Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Professor Sir Leszek Krzysztof BORYSIEWICZ FRS FRCP FMedSci, lately chair, Cancer Research UK

For services to cancer research, to clinical research, to medicine and to charities

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Stephanie Anne AMIEL FRCP, Emeritus professor of diabetes research, King’s College London and consultant physician, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

For services to people living with diabetes

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Frank KELLY Hon FRCP FMedSci, Battcock chair in community health and policy, Imperial College London

For services to air pollution research and to human health

Professor Paul Michael STEWART FRCP FMedSci, Professor of medicine, University of Leeds

For services to medical science

Professor Florence Susan Thim Peck WONG FRCP, Professor of diabetes and metabolism, Cardiff University and honorary consultant physician in diabetes, University Hospital of Wales

For services to diabetes and metabolism

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Sanjay ARYA FRCP, medical director and consultant cardiologist, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and medical director, centre for remediation, support and training

For services to black and minority ethnic doctors and healthcare in north west England

Dr Gail Kathryn MIFLIN FRCP, chief medical officer, NHS Blood and Transplant

For services to blood and plasma services

Estelle Marilyn, THE LADY WOLFSON OF MARYLEBONE Hon FRCP, philanthropist

For services to medical research and to the arts

Professor Zaheer Raza YOUSEF FRCP, consultant cardiologist, University Hospital of Wales

For services to the treatment of heart failure

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Keyoumars ASHKAN FRCP, consultant neurosurgeon, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

For services to neurosurgery

Professor Bhaskar DASGUPTA FRCP, consultant rheumatologist, Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

For services to people with giant cell arteritis and polymyalgia rheumatica

Professor Elaine Margaret HAY FRCP, Professor of community rheumatology, Keele University

For services to medical research

Dr Richard Arnold Charles LEA FRCP, consultant in acute medicine and clinical director, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

For services to acute medicine

Professor Nicholas John LINKER FRCP, lately national clinical director for heart disease, NHS England

For services to people with heart disease

Professor Gavin David PERKINS FRCP, dean of medicine, Warwick medical school, University of Warwick

For services to resuscitation science

Knights Batchelor

Knighthoods (Kt)

Professor Jack Martin CUZICK CBE FRS Hon FRCP, Emeritus professor of epidemiology, Queen Mary University of London

For services to epidemiology

The Royal Victorian Order

Lieutenant of the Victorian Order (LVO)

Professor Richard Mark LEACH FRCP, Physician to the King

Overseas and international List

Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Alison ELLIOTT FRCP, head of the vaccines research theme, the medical research council/Uganda virus research institute and London school of hygiene and tropical medicine Uganda research unit

For services to Medicine and Global Health

Professor Robert John WILKINSON FRCP, professor of infectious diseases, Wellcome trust centre for infectious disease research in Africa

For services to Infectious Disease Research

Military division list

Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Surgeon Commodore Jason Edward SMITH FRCP