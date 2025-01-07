King Charles III 2025 New Year Honours for RCP fellows
Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as president, senior censor and vice president for education and training, said:
“A heartfelt congratulations to all RCP fellows awarded honours in The King’s New Year Honours list. For doctors and those working to improve health and care, we are facing unprecedented challenges, juggling increasing demands while striving to provide the highest quality care for patients.
“Your unwavering dedication, expertise and the significant impact you make across a wide range of specialties and research areas are truly inspiring. Your honours in recognition of this are all richly deserved.
“Thank you for your commitment and for the difference you continue to make each and every day.”
The RCP fellows honoured in the 2025 New Year list are:
Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)
Professor Sir Leszek Krzysztof BORYSIEWICZ FRS FRCP FMedSci, lately chair, Cancer Research UK
For services to cancer research, to clinical research, to medicine and to charities
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)
Professor Stephanie Anne AMIEL FRCP, Emeritus professor of diabetes research, King’s College London and consultant physician, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
For services to people living with diabetes
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Professor Frank KELLY Hon FRCP FMedSci, Battcock chair in community health and policy, Imperial College London
For services to air pollution research and to human health
Professor Paul Michael STEWART FRCP FMedSci, Professor of medicine, University of Leeds
For services to medical science
Professor Florence Susan Thim Peck WONG FRCP, Professor of diabetes and metabolism, Cardiff University and honorary consultant physician in diabetes, University Hospital of Wales
For services to diabetes and metabolism
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Professor Sanjay ARYA FRCP, medical director and consultant cardiologist, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and medical director, centre for remediation, support and training
For services to black and minority ethnic doctors and healthcare in north west England
Dr Gail Kathryn MIFLIN FRCP, chief medical officer, NHS Blood and Transplant
For services to blood and plasma services
Estelle Marilyn, THE LADY WOLFSON OF MARYLEBONE Hon FRCP, philanthropist
For services to medical research and to the arts
Professor Zaheer Raza YOUSEF FRCP, consultant cardiologist, University Hospital of Wales
For services to the treatment of heart failure
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Professor Keyoumars ASHKAN FRCP, consultant neurosurgeon, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
For services to neurosurgery
Professor Bhaskar DASGUPTA FRCP, consultant rheumatologist, Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust
For services to people with giant cell arteritis and polymyalgia rheumatica
Professor Elaine Margaret HAY FRCP, Professor of community rheumatology, Keele University
For services to medical research
Dr Richard Arnold Charles LEA FRCP, consultant in acute medicine and clinical director, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board
For services to acute medicine
Professor Nicholas John LINKER FRCP, lately national clinical director for heart disease, NHS England
For services to people with heart disease
Professor Gavin David PERKINS FRCP, dean of medicine, Warwick medical school, University of Warwick
For services to resuscitation science
Knights Batchelor
Knighthoods (Kt)
Professor Jack Martin CUZICK CBE FRS Hon FRCP, Emeritus professor of epidemiology, Queen Mary University of London
For services to epidemiology
The Royal Victorian Order
Lieutenant of the Victorian Order (LVO)
Professor Richard Mark LEACH FRCP, Physician to the King
Overseas and international List
Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Professor Alison ELLIOTT FRCP, head of the vaccines research theme, the medical research council/Uganda virus research institute and London school of hygiene and tropical medicine Uganda research unit
For services to Medicine and Global Health
Professor Robert John WILKINSON FRCP, professor of infectious diseases, Wellcome trust centre for infectious disease research in Africa
For services to Infectious Disease Research
Military division list
Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Surgeon Commodore Jason Edward SMITH FRCP
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.