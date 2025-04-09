Submit Release
RCP responds to the secretary of state’s speech at the UNISON annual health conference

Responding to the secretary of state for health and social care’s speech, RCP resident doctor committee co-chairs, Dr Anthony Martinelli and Dr Catherine Rowan said:

‘The RCP welcomes the government’s commitment to a ‘zero-tolerance approach’ to violence and aggression against NHS staff. We’ve long called for a zero-tolerance approach to workplace harassment in the NHS. As well as being detrimental to staff wellbeing, it also impacts the retention of our medical workforce.

‘In today’s speech, the secretary of state talked about prioritising staff retention and satisfaction measures. He suggested it should be easier for NHS staff to take up flexible working, something the RCP strongly supports.

‘Ultimately, we need culture change. The health service needs to hold people to account and build a safe environment that prioritises safety, dignity, and trust for everyone.’

RCP responds to the secretary of state's speech at the UNISON annual health conference

