RCP calls on the next generation of resident doctors to speak up and ‘help shape the future of medicine’

The RCP has successfully campaigned for a long-term approach to workforce planning, the expansion of medical school and postgraduate training places and a review of postgraduate medical training. We are pushing for urgent action on competition ratios for specialty training and we are putting resident doctors at the heart of the conversation about the 10-Year Health Plan.

Now the RCP is urging resident doctors to speak up, share their experiences and help shape the future of medicine. Led by the RCP Resident Doctor Committee (RDC), the survey results will inform the RCP’s written response to the postgraduate medical training review.

Today, RCP RDC co-chairs, Dr Anthony Martinelli and Dr Catherine Rowan have launched the 2025 RCP next generation survey. The survey will run from 9 April – 5 May 2025 and is open to all resident doctors working in a UK clinical setting.

The survey findings will form part of our written submission to the NHS postgraduate medical training review now that the call for evidence is open. We will publish our written submission and the survey results this summer.

With questions designed by resident doctors for resident doctors, the new survey explores the early career doctor perspective on recruitment and application to training, supervision and feedback, the working environment, and the future of medicine as a career.

RCP RDC co-chairs Dr Anthony Martinelli and Dr Catherine Rowan said:

‘The RCP next generation campaign is an important part of our response to the difficulties of the past 18 months. The RCP has pledged to refocus, listen and engage with its members to drive change – and as a Resident Doctor Committee, we are determined to hold our leaders to account and re-establish the RCP as a leading voice in medicine.

‘This means leading the national debate. It means reaching out to resident doctors across the country and inviting them to be part of the conversation about what the health service will look like in the future. How will the NHS train our doctors and treat our patients in the years to come? The data we gather as part of this survey will help us to speak out on the issues that matter to our next generation.

‘We know that many resident doctors are tired of completing surveys that seem to result in no tangible improvements, but the national review of postgraduate medical training is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to make radical changes to physician training.

‘We really need all the evidence we can get, so resident doctors, please speak up. Share your experiences. Help shape the future of medicine.’

The survey can be accessed here.

Find out more at www.rcp.ac.uk/nextgen