RCP responds to the 'Reforming elective care for patients' plan

Responding to the publication of the ‘Reforming elective care for patients’ plan, Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as president of the Royal College of Physicians, said:

“We welcome the plan for ‘Reforming elective care for patients’, setting out how the government intends to reduce treatment delays. The focus on empowering patients and reforming delivery of care with measures like increased use of community diagnostic centres is encouraging – but the size of the challenge cannot be overstated. At the moment, patients continue to face unacceptable waits with too many receiving inadequate care in hospital corridors.

“As we have said, it is critical that a focus on the 18-week standard will not mean other vital reforms are overlooked. It’s estimated that around 80% of the elective waiting list ends in outpatient appointments - a crucial point where someone will receive a diagnosis or a test result that unlocks the treatment they need. Outpatient reform must be a key part of the forthcoming 10-year plan to move towards a model that prioritises holistic care closer to home, focusing on outcomes rather than activity.

“As ever, funding and workforce will be critical enablers to the success of this plan. Our staff are already working incredibly hard to bring down waits. Clinicians need time to improve their services and train the next generation of physicians. The RCP’s 2023 census found that 59% of UK consultant physicians reported at least one vacant consultant post in their department. Retaining doctors requires addressing overwhelming workloads, enhancing training, providing functional IT equipment and meeting basic needs like flexibility and childcare support. Bold action will be essential, and we are committed to working with stakeholders to ensure the revision of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan is sufficiently ambitious.

“We are pleased the plan reflects the insights we heard from patients, carers and clinicians in our joint work with NHS England and Patients Association that care must be more personalised and streamlined, with digital systems at the centre. In that work, we heard that people waiting for a first outpatient appointment, and those with long term conditions, are often not receiving the support they need to live with their conditions, manage their care and prevent complications, risking emergency admissions. It is welcome that the Plan recognises these factors, as well as making specific recommendations on health inequalities.

“Following our recently published guide for clinicians on outpatient transformation, we will shortly set out further thinking on the changes needed to reform outpatient services so they work better for patients.”