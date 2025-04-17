RCP launches important new consultation on voting reform

Senior censor and RCP vice president for education and training, Dr Mumtaz Patel, who was elected this week as the next RCP president, has welcomed a new membership survey on broadening voting rights.

Dr Mumtaz Patel said:

‘During my campaign to become president, I was clear that we need to do things differently. The RCP must modernise its ways of working to stay relevant to our global community of physicians and the next generation of doctors.

‘I’m delighted that the first step in this important consultation process – asking fellows and members about how the college should elect our senior leaders – is launching only three days after my election as president.

‘Our constitutional review group, led by RCP registrar, Dr Omar Mustafa, has today launched a live survey, and I’d encourage as many of you as possible to have your say. This is your college – please help to shape its future.’