Dscout Named ‘Best Place to Work in 2025’

Dscout has again been recognized as one of the best places to work in Chicago, as Built In today announced the honorees of its 2025 Best Places to Work Awards.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dscout has once again been recognized as one of the best places to work in Chicago, as Built In today announced the honorees of its 2025 Best Places to Work Awards.

Dscout, an industry-leading customer research platform, earned a place on Built In’s “Best Midsize Places to Work” list in Chicago. The annual awards program celebrates companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise, and highlights both remote-first employers and organizations in major tech markets across the U.S.

Built In determines the winners of its Best Places to Work award based on company data regarding compensation, benefits, and additional workplace offerings. It considers factors such as remote and flexible work opportunities, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, and other initiatives that prioritize employee well-being.

“This recognition means so much to us at Dscout—it reflects the care and passion we put into creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported,” said Dom Merritt, Dscout’s Chief People Officer. "We’re proud to be a team that grows together, celebrates each other, and makes a meaningful impact every day.”

Dscout’s workplace culture is defined by curiosity, collaboration, and openness—core qualities the company upholds both internally and externally. With intentional DEI practices, Dscout fosters authenticity, belonging, and inclusivity across its teams. Programs such as Dscout’s Learning Communities and Dscout’s Affinity Groups offer employees resources, connections, and support to succeed.

Dscout also stands out for its comprehensive benefits, which include:

- Generous Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance with comprehensive and fully inclusive coverage and very low costs to employees

- Yearly education stipend to support ongoing learning, development, and growth

- Expansive parental leave and parental benefits to support parents through the initial stages of parenting and beyond

- Comprehensive mental health programs for employee well-being

- Sabbaticals to reward long-tenured employees with time to recharge, learn, and explore

- Pet insurance to ensure our non-human family members are cared for

- A ‘Work from Almost Anywhere’ policy to promote flexibility, connection, and work-life balance, regardless of where employees live

- Yearly Work from Home Stipend to allow employees to make their home offices more comfortable and efficient

Reflecting its commitment to pay equity, Dscout ensures transparent and fair compensation practices, delivering equal pay for equal work across its teams.

To learn more about Dscout’s award-winning culture, benefits, and current job opportunities, visit https://builtin.com/company/dscout.

About Dscout

Dscout is a flexible Experience Research Platform for capturing in-context insights from high-quality participants. Leading brands use Dscout to test ideas, iterate quickly, collaborate, and build confidently. Learn more at dscout.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.