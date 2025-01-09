VOCIC Achieves Milestone: Over 100,000 Z21 Rollators Sold Worldwide

VOCIC celebrates 100,000 Z21 Rollators sold, empowering seniors with independence and mobility through high-quality, affordable solutions.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOCIC , a global leading brand in mobility solutions, is proud to announce its Z21 Rollator Walker has surpassed 100,000 units sold worldwide.Since its launch, the Z21 Rollator Walker has gained a reputation for its thoughtful design and user-focused features, which address the everyday challenges faced by mobility-limited users. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the company’s mission to provide reliable mobility aids for those in need.Designed with Users in MindThe Z21 Rollator’s success lies in its thoughtful design and practical functionality. The lightweight aluminum alloy frame offers a great balance of durability and cost-effectiveness.Features like adjustable handles, ergonomic seat, and easy-folding mechanism make the Z21 versatile and user-friendly, catering to a diverse range of individuals. Its competitive price and flexible customer support further enhance its appeal for those looking for a reliable mobility aid Stories from the CommunityVOCIC’s milestone is bolstered by positive feedback from users.Robert, a Z21 rollator user, shared his experience: “Online shopping is still a challenge for me, especially when it comes to product assembly and after-sales support, which are among the most important factors for seniors like me. Every time I have a question about assembly or the product itself, they respond patiently, which gives me peace of mind. I would be more than happy to share this product with my friends.”These testimonials, along with widespread recommendations, have helped make the Z21 a household name in the mobility aid industry.Looking Toward the FutureWith this milestone, VOCIC continues to strengthen its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. In 2025, the company plans to expand its product lineup and global reach, focusing on solutions that empower individuals to live with greater independence and dignity.“Reaching 100,000 units sold is a proud moment,” said Michael, CEO at VOCIC. “This achievement reflects our dedication to designing products that truly meet the needs. We’re excited to build on this success and continue delivering exceptional home rehab solutions.”About MATESIDE GLOBAL US INC. & VOCICMATESIDE GLOBAL US INC. (running business as VOCIC) is a leading supplier of mobility aids and home care products with over a decade of industry experience. The company's mission is to help seniors and the physically challenged to live with independence and dignity by providing high-quality and high-standard home rehabilitation medical products. Happy you, Happy family.

