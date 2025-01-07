MDC to host in-person and virtual programs on kestrel nesting boxes Jan. 11 in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Kestrels are the only falcons in North America that nest in cavities. These small but lovely falcons are found in rural and urban settings, but their numbers are declining in some areas due to a variety of ecological changes. Learn about the American kestrel and how to help them at a free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program. The Kestrel Nesting Boxes program will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs. There is also a virtual option available at the same time for those who cannot attend in person.

American kestrel numbers have been limited in some regions by the loss of dead standing trees and forest habitat that provide cavity nesting opportunities. But people can help by installing nest boxes in appropriate habitats. Join naturalists from Burr Oak Woods and the Missouri River Bird Observatory to talk about kestrel habits, their role in ecology, and how people can help by providing and monitoring nest boxes.

Registration is required for both sessions. The sessions are designed for participants ages 10 and older.

Register for the in-person session at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204399.

Register for the virtual session at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204397.

To learn more about kestrels in Missouri, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZvB. Direct questions about the program to Susie Harris at susan.harris@mdc.mo.gov.