Wynonna Judd Headlines Boca West Children’s Foundation’s 15th Anniversary Gala

Wynonna Judd to Headline the Boca West Children's Foundation 15th Anniversary Gala

Join us on Jan. 18, 2025, for Boca West Children’s Foundation’s 15th Anniversary Gala featuring Wynonna Judd, honorees and an exclusive auction.

This gala is a powerful reminder of the incredible difference we can make when we come together.” — Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director, Boca West Children’s Foundation

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca West Children’s Foundation will mark a significant milestone at its 15th Anniversary Gala coming up soon on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Boca West Country Club. This unforgettable evening promises inspiration, celebration and world-class entertainment, all while spotlighting the organization’s enduring commitment to assisting at-risk children in Palm Beach County.Guests will enjoy:• A live performance by Grammy Award–winning artist Wynonna Judd, whose powerful voice and heartfelt songs have captivated audiences worldwide.• A celebration of the organization’s transformative 15-year history, during which supporters have changed the trajectory for local children facing hunger, abuse, neglect and other challenges.• Recognition of this year’s honorees — Avron and Wendy Fogelman, Marilyn and Jay Weinberg and Jeri Lee Caprio, honoring the lasting impact they have made on the foundation and local children.• An exclusive auction, featuring a curated collection of exclusive items and experiences, open for digital bidding before the event and in person at the gala.Since its inception in 2010, BWCF has partnered with dozens of local, nonprofits to provide critical resources such as hunger relief, emergency shelter, education and medical care for local children in need. With nearly $20 million raised to date, the foundation has impacted tens of thousands of lives, creating a brighter future for children.“This gala is a powerful reminder of the incredible difference we can make when we come together,” says Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director, Boca West Children’s Foundation. “We’ve been able to help so many children in our first 15 years, and we’re eager to see what we can accomplish in the years ahead with the continued support of our compassionate community.”Only a few tickets remain for this event and can be reserved at www.bocawestfoundation.org/15anniversarygala About Boca West Children’s FoundationSince its inception in 2010, Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) has been committed to supporting at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The foundation collaborates with 36 vetted, local nonprofit organizations to address the critical needs of children facing challenges such as abuse, neglect, hunger and more. Through the generosity of donors, BWCF has impacted tens of thousands of lives, raising nearly $20 million for local nonprofits. Learn more at www.bocawestfoundation.org # # #

