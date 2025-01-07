Search for the missing: ICRC podcast series

In times of armed conflict, people all too often get separated in the chaos of fighting, displacement and the struggle for survival. For families, this can mean weeks, months or even years of anguish and distress – but also of hope that their loved ones will return one day. Under the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, States have obligations to prevent people from going missing and to provide families with information if they do. In this podcast, we’re looking particularly at how these obligations are reflected in the work of the ICRC’s Central Tracing Agency Bureau (CTA Bureau) and how they help alleviate the suffering of families waiting for news.