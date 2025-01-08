Stanford Marine (SM) and Allianz Middle East (AME) Deploys Ecodrisil Solution for ESG Data Management and Reporting

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanford Marine (SM) and Allianz Middle East (AME), leading providers of offshore supply vessels and marine services, have selected Ecodrisil ESG Xpress, an AI-powered ESG data management and reporting solution from Travanleo. Ecodrisil will automate SM & AME’s sustainability journey and enhance its ESG reporting capabilities, aligning with global standards and frameworks like GRI and IFRS leveraging its advanced ESGAICopilot feature and digital automation tools.SM & AME operate a fleet of over 100 multipurpose Offshore Supply Vessels, providing a comprehensive range of services to the oil and gas industry across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Headquartered in the UAE, with additional offices in KSA, Singapore, and Malaysia, they offer vessel chartering, cross-chartering, and vessel management services that support critical offshore activities including towing, rig move operations, anchor handling, and offshore construction.In its ongoing effort to solidify its position as a leader in sustainability within the offshore marine industry, SM & AME are working along with Living Business , an ESG consulting firm to roll out a strategic program to drive their sustainability initiatives, Ecodrisil solution will act as a cornerstone to implement and track the progress of this strategic program towards achieving their ESG goals. The Ecodrisil platform will facilitate the collection, organization, and management of ESG data across their global operations, ensuring efficient, error-free and transparent reporting.The scope of Ecodrisil ESG Solution at Stanford Marine and Allianz Middle East includes:-- Automated collection of ESG data across SM & AME’s global operations-- Actionable insights into aggregated ESG data and ESG performance metrics-- Comprehensive reporting across ESG topics and integration of financial metrics in compliance with global standards (GRI, SASB, IFRS)About EcodrisilEcodrisil is a pioneering ESG-as-a-service offering for enterprises in carbon-intensive sectors, combining easy-to-use digital tools as well as a transformative AI Copilot to accelerate their emission management and sustainability reporting journeys. Ecodrisil solutions are currently used by 20+ enterprises, consulting firms, and industry bodies to advance their ESG reporting, GHG emission management, and net-zero goals. Ecodrisil is a solution offering from Travanleo Info Solutions , a company with more than a decade of proven track record of innovation and excellence in developing best-in-class software solutions. The company has its technology R&D center in India, sales presence in Singapore, UAE, Germany, and India, as well as an extensive partner network established across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.