Travanleo's Ecodrisil ESG Xpress got officially licensed by GRI
AI-powered ESG data management and reporting platform, Ecodrisil ESG Xpress, has undergone successful verification for compliance to GRI standards.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travanleo, a software company with over a decade of experience providing enterprise software applications, has announced that their AI-powered ESG data management and reporting platform, Ecodrisil ESG Xpress, has undergone successful verification by GRI for compliance to its standards.
GRI is a non-profit organisation that supports businesses, governments and other organisations to understand and communicate their impacts relating to environmental, social and governance issues such as climate change, human rights and corruption. The GRI Standards are utilised by over 78% of the 250 world's largest companies. GRI Licensing verifies that Travanleo's Ecodrisil ESG Xpress platform accurately incorporates GRI Standards.
"We are pleased to complete GRI verification for our Ecodrisil ESG Xpress platform in such a short timeframe," said Sankar Krishnan, CEO of Travanleo. "We are fully committed to providing the most comprehensive and user-friendly ESG solution to help them assess, report and optimise ESG performance against globally recognised standards and benchmarks with less manual effort. A key feature of our platform is the efficiently trained GenAI-powered Copilot that streamlines the process of organising data and generating reports for ESG teams in just a few clicks."
The GRI Licensing process evaluated Ecodrisil ESG Xpress against the GRI Standards requirements for reporting principles and disclosures. The platform was found to meet all applicable technical criteria for assisting organisations to prepare GRI-aligned sustainability reports.
John Knights, Head of Services at GRI said “GRI is committed to enabling any organisation – large or small, private or public – to understand and report on their impacts on the economy, environment and people in a comparable and credible way. We are pleased that Ecodrisil ESG Xpress has joined our growing list of Software & Tools Partners, helping their clients to use the GRI Standards to fulfil their sustainability reporting needs.”
Travanleo will continue to enhance Ecodrisil ESG Xpress with built in capabilities to ensure alignment with evolving GRI Standards and other popular and emerging country-specific and global regulatory and industry standards such as BRSR, CSRD, CDP and UN SDGs.
