Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market to Attain $ 2,731.02 Million by 2034, Unveiled in Latest Report, Showing a 8.5% CAGR

According to an exhaustive report by Polaris Market Research, the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. In 2024, global sales income reached USD 1,209.01 million. Predicted to boost at a robust CAGR of 8.5%, the market is estimated to reach USD 2,731.02 million by 2034.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

A breast cancer liquid biopsy is just a specimen of the blood normally extracted from a vein in the arm. Doctors utilize it to inspect for cancer cells or pieces of DNA from tumors. The specimen can assist them in inspecting breast cancer and determining the best treatment. If one has had breast cancer before, a liquid biopsy might assist doctors in forecasting if it will reappear.A liquid biopsy is a much more straightforward way to detect what's taking place than a surgical biopsy, which is more invasive. This is because cancer liberates pieces of DNA, conveying mutations into the blood. The growing utilization in clinical trials for breast cancer drug advancement as they offer real-time, non-invasive procedures for observing drug productivity and disease advancement, pushing the breast cancer liquid biopsy market demand.Market Drivers and OpportunitiesPremature Cancer Inspection: Liquid biopsies are important instruments for clinicians and patients sanctioning premature cancer inspection and ongoing observation of tumor aggression involving cure response. The growing aggregate of regulatory consent for liquid biopsy examination, especially by organizations such as the US Food and Drug Administration, is boosting the demand for breast cancer liquid biopsy market growth.Growing Technological Progressions: Growing technological progressions such as inventions in molecular biology, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and progressive ctDNA observation technologies push the growth of the market. Additionally, the instigation of contemporary progressive assays for tumor inspection has notably driven market growth.Growing Cases of Breast Cancer: The growing cases of breast cancer worldwide, particularly in advanced regions, induce an elevated requirement for non-invasive diagnostic technologies such as liquid biopsy for premature observation and illness monitoring. In 2022, as per the Breast Cancer Research Foundation report, roughly 2.3 million women were detected with cancer, and roughly 0.67 million deaths were registered worldwide.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The breast cancer liquid biopsy market segmentation is based on circulating biomarkers, applications, and regions.

• By circulating biomarkers analysis, the circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) segment held the largest market share. This is due to its progressive susceptibility and preciseness in inspecting several kinds of cancers involving breast cancer.

• By application analysis, the early detection/screening segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing consciousness about the significance of premature cancer detection in enhancing patient results.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:

• Biocept, Inc.
• Epic Sciences, Inc.
• F. Hoffmann - La Roche Ltd.
• Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.
• Myriad Genetics, Inc.
• NeoGenomics Laboratories
• QIAGEN
• Sysmex Corporation
• The Menarini Group
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the region's progressive healthcare framework and elevated acquisition rates of inventive diagnostic technologies that have eased the extensive usage of liquid biopsy procedures.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing funding in progressive diagnostic framework and enhancing the obtainability of progressive cancer screening inspections fuels the regional market expansion.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the breast cancer liquid biopsy market?
The market size was valued at USD 1,209.01 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,731.02 million by 2034.

What is the growth rate of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Which region held the largest market share?
North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024.

Which segment by circulating biomarkers led the market in 2024?
The circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) segment dominated the market in 2024. 