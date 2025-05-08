PoluSim Adds StrategyAI to Its Capabilities

About

Tellusant, based in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in Mexico City and Bogota, is the world’s leading company in managed services for strategic planning and adjacent functions. The company was founded in 2020 with a bold vision: to transform global corporate decision-making using scientific approaches to tackle management issues. Its founders are uniquely qualified to achieve this, bringing strong top management connections, extensive global market expertise, and building cutting-edge intellectual property. Tellusant's leadership has over a century of experience. Today, the vision is becoming a reality. Tellusant offers a range of cloud-based products including PoluSim, TelluBase, and PACE (Pricing Aligned with Consumer Economics). It serves clients around the world and has earned an outstanding reputation in the corporate sector.

