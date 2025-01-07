Source Logistics opens new facility in Laredo, Texas, to meet demand for Latin American goods in the US

Source Logistics, Laredo, TX Source Logistics logo

Source Logistics announces new 425,000 sq ft warehouse in Laredo, Texas, helping customers meet demand for consumer goods delivery from Latin America to the US.

By combining our deep specialization in Latin American trade with cutting-edge infrastructure, we empower businesses to meet the growing consumer demand for high-quality products from the region.” — Raul Villarreal, CEO at Source Logistics

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source Logistics, a specialist provider of value-added transportation, warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services, today announces the opening of its latest 425,000-square-foot state-of-the-art warehouse facility in Laredo, Texas, to help its customers meet the surging demand for consumer goods delivery from Latin America to the US. With Laredo, Source offers 14 strategically located facilities across the US, totaling more than 3.2 million square feet.

Strategically located near the US-Mexico border, the Laredo facility is close to the Colombia Bridge, one of the region's key international trade routes - making it an ideal hub for shippers importing goods from Latin America. This expansion reflects Source Logistics’ commitment to supporting surging US demand for Latin American products, including food and beverage, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and health and beauty items.

The new facility adds significant capacity to the Source Logistics operation, aligning with its recently announced strategic growth plan. It continues Source’s goal of helping customers meet increasing demand while providing innovative and reliable end-to-end supply chain services.

Raul Villarreal, CEO at Source Logistics, comments, “The launch of our new Laredo facility represents a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen supply chain solutions for our customers. By combining our deep specialization in Latin American trade with cutting-edge infrastructure, we empower businesses to meet the growing consumer demand for high-quality products from the region.”

Regarding growing its brand presence in the US, Federico Devalis at ARCOR says, "The US Hispanic market is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing segments. Partnering with Source Logistics has enabled us to confidently take advantage of this opportunity. Their expertise and strategic locations have been crucial in helping us expand our footprint and effectively meet the demands of our consumers."

For more information, please contact info@sourcelogistics.net

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-oriented company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company has expanded its footprint and offerings to include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, value-added services and transportation. Source Logistics serves various industries today, including food and beverage, health and beauty, consumer retail, medical, manufacturing and technology.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

