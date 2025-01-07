PARP Inhibitors Market Set for Strong Growth by 2034 | Report by DelveInsight

Companies like Takara Bio, Merck, SillaJen, and others are advancing PARP Inhibitors treatments, focusing on improving symptoms and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “PARP Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of PARP Inhibitors, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as PARP Inhibitors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report comprehensively analyzes PARP Inhibitors, focusing on their market dynamics, revenue trends, and evolving treatment options. The report includes key statistics, such as current and projected market sizes, and examines the role of PARP Inhibitors in various therapeutic applications. It also evaluates the progress of emerging therapies, offering insights into their potential effectiveness.

Additionally, the report features a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming clinical trials, highlighting studies poised to shape the future of PARP Inhibitors in treatment. With its in-depth data and forward-looking perspective, this report serves as an invaluable resource for understanding the developments in the PARP Inhibitors market.

Some of the key insights of PARP Inhibitors Market Report:

• In 2023, the US reported approximately 297K incident cases of breast cancer.

• The US also recorded around 54K cases of metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer and 66,200 cases of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

• PARP inhibitors, including Olaparib, Niraparib, Rucaparib, and Talazoparib, are approved for the treatment of various cancers, such as breast, ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancer.

• LYNPARZA (Olaparib) generated about USD 2.7 billion globally in 2023, with approximately 40% of the revenue coming from the United States.

• PARP inhibitors, especially Olaparib and Niraparib, play a key role in reducing disease recurrence in ovarian cancer patients with BRCA mutations.

• Companies like Merck, AstraZeneca, Impact Therapeutics, and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals are developing and advancing selective PARP 1 inhibitors.

• Emerging therapies such as AZD5305, AMXI-5001, and Veliparib are set to impact and expand the PARP inhibitor market.

PARP Inhibitors Overview

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors are targeted therapies that block PARP enzymes, preventing cancer cells from repairing themselves and leading to cell death. They show promise, especially when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), offering hope for many cancer patients. While generally specific and with manageable side effects, understanding the roles of PARP1/2 throughout the cell cycle is crucial for developing new therapies and anticipating potential side effects.

The treatment landscape for cancers with PARP inhibitors is rapidly evolving. Companies like Merck, AstraZeneca, and Waverley Pharma are focusing on PARP-1 selective inhibitors, currently in lead optimization, to meet unmet needs for various tumors. PARP inhibitors are used for certain stages and types of ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, particularly those with HR-DDR mutations.

In ovarian cancer, PARP inhibitors are combined with chemotherapy for advanced cases and recommended for recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer with specific genetic markers. In prostate cancer, PARP inhibitors are most effective in cases with BRCA1/2 mutations but only benefit a quarter of patients. Research continues into their use in pancreatic cancer. Notably, a 2018 trial showed olaparib's benefits for women with BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer.

PARP Inhibitors Epidemiology

The PARP inhibitor epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Target pool (Incident Cases by Indication, Eligible and Treatable Cases by Indication) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

PARP Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The PARP Inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Target pool (Incident Cases by Indication, Eligible and Treatable Cases by Indication) in the 7MM

PARP Inhibitors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics. The presence of numerous drugs under different stages is expected to generate immense opportunity for PARPi market growth over the forecasted period.

The report covers information on collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing, and patent details for PARP inhibitors emerging therapies.

The increasing strategic collaborations among major market players to enhance the growth of their pipeline products are anticipated to drive market expansion. For example, in January 2019, GSK completed the acquisition of TESARO, enabling the expansion of its ovarian cancer portfolio. This acquisition grants GSK marketing rights for ZEJULA, a treatment for ovarian cancer.

PARP Inhibitors Market Outlook

The market for PARP inhibitors is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by rising cancer diagnoses, increased awareness of PARP inhibitors, and a growing number of FDA approvals. Currently approved PARP inhibitors include LYNPARZA (olaparib), TALZENNA (talazoparib), ZEJULA (niraparib), and RUBRACA (rucaparib), with LYNPARZA leading the market.

PARP inhibitor monotherapy has revolutionized treatment for BRCA1/2-mutated cancers, providing hope for effective therapies. Ongoing clinical research focuses on alternative therapeutic pathways, mechanisms of resistance and sensitivity, and the identification of biomarkers to optimize patient selection. While these therapies show promise for tumors with BRCA1/2 mutations or homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), identifying markers for HR-proficient tumors remains an unmet need.

The landscape is evolving, as seen with GSK’s decision to limit ZEJULA’s use in second-line maintenance ovarian cancer to patients with germline BRCA mutations, following earlier withdrawal of its late-line ovarian cancer indication. Such changes could impact other PARP inhibitors, including LYNPARZA and RUBRACA. For Clovis Oncology, RUBRACA’s reliance on its second-line maintenance indication for ovarian cancer poses financial risks if regulatory restrictions are applied.

TALZENNA is emerging as a potential competitor to LYNPARZA and ZEJULA, particularly in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Its partnership with Xtandi, a leading prostate cancer therapy, could bolster its success in the market. Meanwhile, key players like AstraZeneca, BeiGene, and Allarity Therapeutics are actively developing PARP inhibitors for indications such as ovarian, breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancers.

Overall, PARP inhibitors represent a promising class of agents with significant potential. Continued clinical trials will refine their role in cancer treatment, paving the way for expanded applications and enhanced patient outcomes.

PARP Inhibitors Market Drivers

• PARP inhibitors are being approved for a growing range of cancers, including breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancers, increasing their market potential.

• Improved diagnostics for BRCA mutations and HRD enhance patient targeting, boosting clinical adoption and treatment outcomes.

PARP Inhibitors Market Barriers

• Resistance in non-HRD tumors limits efficacy and reduces the broader application of PARP inhibitors.

• Label limitations, like ZEJULA’s restricted use, can reduce market potential and hinder investment in new therapies.

Scope of the PARP Inhibitors Market Report

• PARP Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: PARP Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

• PARP Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging PARP Inhibitors Drugs

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

• Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, PARP Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

