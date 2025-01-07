Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 7 January 2025

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

(a) The Ambassador of the Republic of Panama

His Excellency Sebastian Breton Pérez

(b) The Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic

His Excellency Christodoulos Margaritis

(c) The Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

His Excellency Tran Phuoc Anh

Their bio summaries are attached.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 JANUARY 2025

HIS EXCELLENCY CHRISTODOULOS MARGARITIS

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

THE HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Ambassador Christodoulos Margaritis is a career diplomat with 26 years of experience. He had held various appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, including in the office of the Foreign Minister, as well as in the office of the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic. His overseas postings include Kazakhstan, South Africa, Jerusalem, Libya, Hong Kong and Canada. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to Singapore, Ambassador Margaritis was the Director in the Diplomatic Cabinet of the Deputy Foreign Minister.

Ambassador Margaritis holds a degree from the Law School at the University of Bonn in Germany and a Master of Laws (LLM) in European Law from the University of Brussels in Belgium. He is married and has an 18-month-old daughter.

. . . . .

HIS EXCELLENCY SEBASTIAN BRETON PÉREZ

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF PANAMA

Before his appointment as Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Sebastian Breton Pérez was the General Manager of Constructora Max Pro, a real estate company based in Panama City. He has held positions in various companies in the construction and real estate development sector, with a focus on housing and infrastructure projects. Ambassador Breton Pérez also co-owns a coffee trading company which focuses on high- value Panamanian specialty coffee.

Ambassador Breton Pérez graduated from the ISTHMUS School of Architecture and Design in Panama City with a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Design, and did his postgraduate studies in Business Administration at the Central American Institute of Business Administration Business School.

Ambassador Breton Pérez is an active member of various professional associations, including the Specialty Coffee Association and the Chamber of Gastronomic Tourism of Panama.

. . . . .

HIS EXCELLENCY TRAN PHUOC ANH

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

Ambassador Tran Phuoc Anh has served as Director General of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City since 2021. Prior to this, he held key leadership roles as Acting Director General from 2020 to 2021, and Deputy Director General from 2017 to 2020.

Ambassador Anh began his career in early 1998 when he joined the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City. From 2008 to 2010, he served as Director of the Foreign Service Center in the Department of Foreign Affairs. His international assignments include serving as Counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam in Myanmar from 2010 to 2014.

Ambassador Anh holds two Master’s degrees in International Political Economy and Business Administration, and is proficient in English and French. He is interested in golf and swimming, and is married with two children.

. . . . .