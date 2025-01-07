Deputy Minister Steve Letsike leads engagement and participation with young people, 7 to 8 Jan

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), in collaboration with the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), will host a two-day campaign under the theme “Serving Communities, Transforming Lives.” The initiative will showcase the impact of the work being carried out by NYDA beneficiaries facilitated through the NYDA Grant Programme, the National Youth Service (NYS) NPO Incubation Programme, and the Revitalized NYS Programme under the banner of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention.

The primary goal of the NYS Programme is to mobilize young people to become active and empowered citizens in our nation's democracy while providing them with a source of income and enhancing their employability. The Community Service activities envisioned under the NYS Programme aim to bolster service delivery efforts and improve the quality of life for marginalized communities. The NYS Programme aims to bridge the gap between the availability of opportunities and young people finding themselves in the category of not being employed, in education or in training, commonly known as the NEET bracket.

The gap found between the two exists because of two fundamental factors and these are their circumstances as well as their ability to find, access, and hold onto opportunities. By providing mentorship, work experience, generic skills and competencies, the right mindset to leverage opportunities, psycho-social support, and helping navigating transitions, the NYS Programme aims to address youth unemployment by building general competencies, offering holistic support, cultivating vision and a sense of purpose, and service and volunteering.

“Through our National Youth Service programme we have been able to secure 4 357 young people into places of longer term opportunities in the previous financial year, from the 22 306 youth enrolled in the NYS. Albeit the numbers, we are most excited by the positive outlook this programme has given the youth of this country who exit into academic opportunities, entrepreneurship and employment,” said the Executive Chair of the NYDA, Ms Asanda Luwaca.

