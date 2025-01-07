Submit Release
Minister Sisisi Tolashe leads outreach programme through the Western Cape, 8 and 10 Jan

The Department of Social Development and its entities—the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the National Development Agency (NDA), led by Minister Sisisi Tolashe, will conduct a week-long outreach programme from 7 – 14 January 2025 in the Western Cape.

The Social Development portfolio will, in the period, review the impact of poverty eradication initiatives and programmes catered by the Department to vulnerable individuals, families and communities which intend to promote sustainable livelihoods. Also, a considerable amount of time will be dedicated to taking services offered by SASSA into communities of the Western Cape as well as monitoring issues related NPO registration and compliance verifications processes.

The NDA is implementing its newly approved turnaround strategy, the Minister will conduct oversight visits to 2 funded organisations. Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Minister’s engagements as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 8 January 2025 
Time: 10h00 – 12h30
Venue: Abalimi Bezekhaya, Khayelitsha

Date: Friday, 10 January 2025 
Time: 10h00 – 12h30
Venue: Etafeni Day Care Centre, Nyanga

Enquiries:
Ms Lesego Ranchu
Cell: 073 547 2800
E-mail: lesegor@nda.org.za 

