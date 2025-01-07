THE FUTURE ROCKS expands into demi-fine jewelry with The Goddess collection

The Goddess Collection Camapign The campaign highlighted the jewelry collection within women’s everyday contexts—at the office, during workouts, and in moments of leisure—demonstrating its versatility and elegance. Gaia necklace with Aphrodite and Astra charms in gold vermeil Phoebe necklace with Clio and Selene charms in rhodium-plated sterling silver Athena necklace in gold vermeil

THE FUTURE ROCKS' private label DESIGN LAB presents The Goddess collection, marking its entry presence in the demi-fine jewelry market.

HONG KONG, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE FUTURE ROCKS is excited to announce its fresh debut in the demi-fine jewelry market with the launch of The Goddess Collection from its private label – DESIGN LAB, celebrating the arrival of 2025. This stunning new collection captures the essence of femininity, strength, and timeless beauty, enabling wearers to embrace their inner goddess as the new year unfolds.

The Goddess Collection artfully combines ancient archetypes with modern design, offering high-octane glamour that appeals to the modern, fashion-savvy consumer. Crafted for versatility, the collection features six chain necklaces and seven unique modular charm styles, each named after a goddess, available in 18k yellow gold vermeil and rhodium-plated sterling silver for lasting durability and a tarnish-resistant finish.

Inspired by Gaia, the mother of all creations, and Phoebe, the goddess of the new moon, the two elegant chain necklaces of the same name celebrate creativity with a detachable solitaire charm from options like pear-shaped Perse, trillion-shaped Astra, marquise-shaped Clio, and round-shaped Nyx. Each charm can also be purchased separately, along with additional paved charms in round (Iris), heart (Aphrodite), and link bar (Selene) styles, all adorned with lab-grown white sapphires.

The necklaces named Artemis, Hebe, Athena, and Hera each feature unique styles embellished with lab-grown white sapphires, ranging from 0.5ct to 8.3ct. Wearers can mix and match charms and adjust necklace lengths for a personalized touch, making each piece perfect for any occasion.

The campaign showcased the jewelry collection in women’s everyday contexts—at work, during leisure, and in moments of relaxation—illustrating its versatility and style. This initiative transcends stunning visuals; it represents a journey of self-discovery that empowers women to express their unique beauty confidently and shine like goddesses.

“As we launch The Goddess Collection, we are not just introducing a new line of jewelry; we’re encouraging women to celebrate their unique beauty and strength. This collection celebrates femininity and empowerment in every aspect of life. We believe that jewelry should inspire and elevate, and we look forward to seeing how our customers shine in confidence.” - Anthony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of THE FUTURE ROCKS

As THE FUTURE ROCKS expands into the demi-fine jewelry arena, The Goddess Collection represents a new era of empowerment. It encourages individuals to celebrate their uniqueness while enhancing their wardrobes for any occasion.

The Goddess Collection will be available on www.thefuturerocks.com from 7 Jan 2025.

Explore the THE FUTURE ROCKS’ official website for the diversified range of lab-grown jewelry.

ABOUT THE FUTURE ROCKS

THE FUTURE ROCKS is the world’s premier destination for future-forward jewelry. Future-forward materials, including recycled materials, lab-grown diamonds, and gemstones, are at the heart of all the pieces under THE FUTURE ROCKS’ universe, making a powerful statement while leaving a gentler legacy.

