Dr. John DenBoer to Present Lecture Series on Career Options in Geriatric Neuropsychology

It's not just about understanding the brain; it's about understanding the person in front of you, their life story, and how cognitive health is influenced by all kinds of factors that come with aging.” — Dr. John DenBoer

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. John DenBoer , a former geriatric neuropsychologist turned Aging Consultant with years of approximately 20 years of experience in the fields of aging and cognitive health, invites students and early-career professionals who would like to pursue a career in geriatric neuropsychology to an upcoming lecture series. This series will take them on a personal and practical journey through building a meaningful career in the professional fields of geriatric neuropsychology and, perhaps more broadly, clinical psychology.The series will span the scientific underpinning of the aging and cognitive decline process to daily challenges and rewards when working with older adults. Dr.DenBoer will be going to go over some areas of how one can deal with the particular complexity of the neuropsychology of aging and how to navigate this career path for students and professionals. He will outline the educational paths that lead into the field, the importance of hands-on experience, and the development of a compassionate, patient-centered approach."Working with elderly patients and their families presents challenges that many might not expect when entering the field," says Dr. DenBoer. "It's not just about understanding the brain; it's about understanding the person in front of you, their life story, and how cognitive health is influenced by all kinds of factors that come with aging. I hope to give students an honest look at what this work really entails and how they can make meaningful contributions to the lives of older adults."Throughout the lecture series, Dr. DenBoer will underscore just how students might build careers for themselves in neuropsychology-not just the practice of a clinical nature, per se, but also with a focus on research and potential interdisciplinary collaboration. The field keeps changing with the help of new knowledge, he understands, and the trick for the truly rewarding long haul involves keeping current and flexible.This series will also be complemented with a series of interactive question-and-answer sessions wherein participants can raise questions and have a discussion over career opportunities directly with Dr. DenBoer. Also, the attendees will get practical insights on-the-scene into new and developing trends in the field and receive professional advice related to how to navigate this specific area of neuropsychology.In his own career, Dr. DenBoer has balanced both clinical and academic work. He is considered one of the founders of the work on the assessment and treatment of cognitive decline in older adults, and he is widely respected for making thoughtful and informative conversations about mental health accessible. Outside of the office, Dr. DenBoer has given a number of related talks, including a TEDx lecture on the "mental edge" in cognitive performance, which has been seen by over 10,000 viewers.The lecture series will take place at various universities and professional organizations over the coming months; specific locations and registration information are listed on Dr. DenBoer's website.Key Takeaways:Dr. DenBoer will candidly and pragmatically share with students and early professionals how to pursue geriatric neuropsychology.The lecture series will cover education, career development, and how to navigate the complexities of working with older adults.Interactive Q&A sessions will provide the attendees with an opportunity to ask questions and discuss their interests in neuropsychology.To learn more about the lecture series or to register, visit Dr. DenBoer's website at www.johndenboer.com About Dr. John DenBoer: Dr. John DenBoer is a former Geriatric neuropsychologist who specializes in the fields of aging and cognitive health. For more than two decades, he has been actively practicing and carrying out research; thus, he is deeply devoted to the field of geriatric neuropsychology. He is very much eager to teach the next generation of neuropsychologists and provide them with blunt, real-world information about the practice.

