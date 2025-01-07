Dov Hertz Dov Hertz Speaking (on right)

Dov Hertz of DH Property provides commercial real estate development tips on NEREJ NYREJ Podcast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran real estate developer Dov Hertz , founder of the Manhattan-based development and management firm DH Property Holdings , recently shared the lessons, secrets, and strategies he has learned from his storied career on Rick Kaplan’s NEREJ/NYREJ Podcast on Dec. 13. Hertz recounted his journey from being a real estate broker early on to founding his own industrial real estate company in the highly competitive market of New York City. He outlined several of his major deals and developments while also providing insights into the mindset of a successful industrial property developer on the East Coast of the United States.Dov Hertz began by retracing his steps from real estate brokerage to learning the ins and outs of developing properties in Manhattan during his time as Head of Acquisitions and Dispositions at Extel Development for 13 years. He went on to talk about several of his major projects after founding DH Property Holdings in 2016, including the 640 Columbia building in Red Hook, Brooklyn and the Sunset Industrial Park in Brooklyn, which has been leased to major clients such as FedEx and Verizon.Dov Hertz continued by discussing some of the major insights he has gleaned from his work at DH Property Holdings. He named several skills from his brokerage background, such as canvassing, property hunting, and negotiation, as helpful skills for gaining a competitive edge as a property developer. He also talked with Kaplan about his motivation for entering the industrial market, namely the field’s simplicity and the freedom to build on spec for quicker development based on a client’s needs.Dov Hertz’s appearance on the NEREJ/NYREJ Podcast is not the first time he has shared his expertise in the field of real estate development, as he has previously appeared on The Fort Podcast, hosted by Chris Powers. These appearances reflect Hertz’s status as a thought leader and statesman in the world of real estate. Through his ongoing work with DH Property Holdings, he continues to cultivate a presence in industrial sites in cities such as Philadelphia, PA. and Boston, Mass.Dov Hertz’s full interview on the NEREJ/NYREJ Podcast can be found on the NEREJ channel on YouTube , as well as the NEREJ/NYREJ Podcast’s page on Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.