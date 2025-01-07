Cardiac Assist Devices Market is expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.7% by 2030, Estimates DelveInsight

Cardiac Assist Devices Market

Cardiac Assist Devices Companies are Abbott Laboratories, Teleflex Incorporated, SynCardia Systems, CorWave, Medtronic, Terumo Heart, NovaPump, Getinge AB, etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's Cardiac Assist Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Cardiac Assist Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Cardiac Assist Devices Market.

Some of the salient features from the Cardiac Assist Devices Market report:

• As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Cardiac Assist Devices market.

• The cardiac assist devices market was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.70% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2030.

• Major pharma players working proactively in the Cardiac Assist Devices Market include Abbott Laboratories, Teleflex Incorporated, SynCardia Systems, LLC, St. Jude Medical Inc, CARMAT, CorWave SA, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Heart, Inc., NovaPump GmbH, Getinge AB, Balton Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Thoratec Corporation, CardiacAssist, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, and others.

• On December 17, 2020, Abbot had announced that FDA approved the updated labeling for the company's HeartMate 3 heart pump that can be used in pediatric patients with advanced refractory left ventricular heart failure.

• On March 30, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration had approved the 50 cc temporary Total Artificial Heart System developed and manufactured by SynCardia Systems LLC.

Interested in knowing how the Cardiac Assist Devices Market will be growing by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis

Cardiac Assist Devices Overview

Cardiac Assist devices are mechanical pumps that help the heart for enhancing its pumping efficiency and help maintain the optimal amount of blood flow throughout the body. For the patients suffering from congestive heart failure, where pharmacological methods of treatment tend to fail, cardiac assist devices could be used. Heart failure occurs majorly due to the weakening of heart muscles which also stops the heart from supplying optimal blood to the entire body. In such cases, heart transplantation is also a viable option, however, the number of donors for the heart, the plantation is continuously reducing, thereby increasing the demand for Cardiac Assist Devices.

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global Cardiac Assist Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of market share, North America tends to dominate the global cardiac assist devices market in the present scenario and is expected that it will continue to remain the same during the forecast period from 2024-2030. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This supremacy witnessed is attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorder, higher adoption of Cardiac Assist Devices, and the presence of already established key manufacturers in the North American region.

For instance, on February 10, 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration had granted the artificial heart developer, Carmat the approval for using the new version of an artificial heart in the United States early feasibility study. Thus, owing to the market development related to products, acquisitions and mergers, there will be significant growth in the Cardiac Assist Devices market during the forecast period.

To know more why North America is the leader in market growth for the Cardiac Assist Devices market, get a snapshot of the report Cardiac Assist Devices market - https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cardiac-assist-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Drivers and Barriers

Owing to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, there will be a higher demand for Cardiac Assist Devices, thereby leading to a boost in the Cardiac Assist Devices market growth during the forecast period. Other factors include growing heart failure cases, higher adoption of Cardiac Assist Devices, and an increase in research and development of technologically advanced Cardiac Assist Devices, which shall lead to an increased surge in the Cardiac Assist Devices market. Adding to these factors is the affordability of medical devices, acceptance of cardiac assistance devices in emerging countries, increasing penetration, innovation, and advancement of medical devices, all giving rise to exceptional growth in the Cardiac Assist Devices market.

Whereas on the other hand, the market for Cardiac Assist Devices had observed a period of reduced growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. Apart from this, several other factors including the lockdown-related restrictions, patient reluctance to visit the hospitals and clinics, logistical issues, and the temporary closing of manufacturing companies had further affected the healthcare system.

To get a deeper understanding of the driving factors related to the Cardiac Assist Devices market, find a snapshot of the Cardiac Assist Devices Market Dynamics.

Scope of the Cardiac Assist Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2021-2030

Key Companies: Abbott Laboratories, Teleflex Incorporated, SynCardia Systems, LLC, St. Jude Medical Inc, CARMAT, CorWave SA, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Heart, Inc., NovaPump GmbH, Getinge AB, Balton Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Thoratec Corporation, CardiacAssist, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, and others.

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

• Ventricular Assist Devices

• Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)

• Biventricular Ventricular Assist Devices (BIVAD)

• Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD)

• Total Artificial Hearts

• Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

By Type

• Transcutaneous

• Implantable

By Therapy

• Bridge-To-Transplant (BTT)

• Bridge-To-Candidacy (BTC)

• Destination Therapy (DT)

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Cardiac Centres

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Cardiac Assist Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.70% by 2030.

Learn more about the report offerings @ Cardiac Assist Devices Market Outlook

Table of Contents

1. Cardiac Assist Devices Market Report Introduction

2. Cardiac Assist Devices Market Executive summary

3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4. Cardiac Assist Devices Market Key factors Analysis

5. Cardiac Assist Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cardiac Assist Devices Market

7. Cardiac Assist Devices Market Layout

8. Cardiac Assist Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Cardiac Assist Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

. 9.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.2 Abiomed, Inc.

9.3 Teleflex Incorporated

9.4 SynCardia Systems, LLC

9.5 St. Jude Medical Inc.

9.6 Berlin Heart

9.7 CARMAT

9.8 CorWave SA

9.9 Medtronic Inc.

9.10 Terumo Heart, Inc.

9.11 Balton Ltd.

9.12 NovaPump GmbH

9.13 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

9.14 Thoratec Corporation

9.15 Getinge AB

10. Project Approach

11. KOL Views

12. About DelveInsight

13. Disclaimer & Contact Us

Request for sample report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/cardiac-assist-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Trending Reports:

• Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Ppms Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/primary-progressive-multiple-sclerosis-ppms-pipeline-insight

• Allergic Conjunctivitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/allergic-conjunctivitis-market

• Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/anterior-cruciate-ligament-injuries-market

• Artificial Kidney Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/artificial-kidney-market

• Balloon Catheters Market Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/balloon-catheters-market

• Carcinoid Tumor Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/neuroendocrine-tumors-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.