A Remarkable Milestone For Global Leadership in Facilities Management

Eng. Ali Al Suwaidi the Vice President of MEFMA, appointed as Chairman of Global FM, marking a new era of Middle East leadership in the global FM sector

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With great pride, the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) extends its heartfelt congratulations to Eng. Ali Al Suwaidi , Vice President of MEFMA, on taking the helm as Chairman of the Global Facility Management Association (Global FM) . This milestone marks a transformative moment for the Middle East, underscoring its growing leadership and influence on the international stage of facility management.Eng. Al Suwaidi’s extensive expertise, strategic vision, and dedication to advancing the facility management profession have established him as a global leader. Throughout his career, he has championed innovative and sustainable practices, contributing to the growth and modernization of the Facility Management industry both in the Middle East and internationally.This achievement reflects MEFMA’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of facility management in the region. As a pioneering association, MEFMA is at the forefront of driving innovation, delivering advanced training programs, and fostering collaborative knowledge exchange to empower professionals and set new standards of excellence.On this occasion, Eng. Ali Al Suwaidi expressed his gratitude, stating:"It is an honor to take on this leadership role within the Global Facility Management Association. This is an incredible opportunity to strengthen international collaboration, share best practices, and drive sustainable innovations that enhance the quality of life and workplace environments worldwide. Together, we can create a brighter and more resilient future for the Facility Management industry."Eng. Al Suwaidi’s leadership further reinforces the Middle East's position as a global hub for innovation and excellence in facility management. MEFMA remains dedicated to empowering professionals, advancing sustainable practices, and raising the standards of the Facility Management industry in alignment with international benchmarks.This achievement is a proud moment for the Middle East, demonstrating its ability to shape global industry practices and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of facility management worldwide.

