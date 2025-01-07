PHILIPPINES, January 7 - Press Release

January 7, 2025 Demonstrating shared humanity: On the arrival of 300 Afghan nationals in the Philippines

Statement of Senator Francis N. Tolentino on the arrival of 300 Afghan nationals in the Philippines For humanitarian reasons, I fully support our government's actions to allow the entry of 300 Afghan nationals — individuals who aided American forces and their families composed mostly of children — in the Philippines for the processing of their Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) for resettlement in the United States. This initiative is part of Washington's efforts to support former allies following the Taliban's rise to power three years ago. This is also pursuant to an Agreement signed on July 29, 2024 between the Philippines and the United States and ratified by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on September 25, 2024 to temporarily host Afghan refugees while their SIVs are being processed. I commend our government in its decision to strengthen its commitment to international treaties, emphasizing that adherence not only reflects the country's values but also enhances its global standing. Ang mga 300 Afghans po ay persecuted sa kanilang lugar. This representation is in full support of the hosting of the refugees in the Philippines, as a compassionate and solidarity-driven initiative. As a steadfast advocate for the rights of refugees and the broader spectrum of human rights, I cannot stress enough the importance of demonstrating shared humanity by aiding those fleeing violence and persecution. Accepting displaced refugees is the highest standard when it comes to adherence to international human rights commitment. The Philippines has time and again shown its commitment to upholding human rights, with its participation in key international agreements such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. We Filipinos have a proud history of extending humanitarian aid to those in need, including Jewish refugees during the era of President Manuel L. Quezon and Vietnamese refugees after the Vietnam War. Recently, we also provided assistance to Rohingya refugees. The Afghan refugees will stay in a US State Department-operated facility for up to 59 days while completing their visa processes. They are allowed to leave only for embassy consular interviews. The US government will support all necessary services for those SIV applicants temporarily in the Philippines, including food, housing, medical care, security and transportation to complete visa processing. Aiding Afghan refugees aligns with international law and reflects the nation's values of compassion and solidarity. Let me stress that human rights are universal, and we must ensure our legal frameworks align with international standards. That said, let us ensure that our 300 Afghan brothers and sisters are treated with dignity and respect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.