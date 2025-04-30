PHILIPPINES, April 30 - Press Release

April 29, 2025 Bong Go partners with Angkas in championing rider's welfare and safety during Safety Fiesta in Cainta, Rizal Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his full support for the motorcycle riding community's welfare, safety, and livelihood during the Angkas Safety Fiesta held in Cainta, Rizal on Sunday, April 27. The event, led by George Royeca of Angkasangga Partylist, gathered an estimated 1,000 leaders representing various groups of riders as well as motorcycle riding advocates, influencers and other stakeholders. As a consistent motorcycle enthusiast even before being elected in government, Go expressed solidarity with the riders and emphasized the importance of such initiatives in promoting road safety and uplifting the livelihood of the riding sector. Go also commended Angkas for sharing the same advocacy of promoting road safety while providing innovative livelihood opportunities and improved modes of transportation to uplift society. He cited his joint efforts with Angkas in promoting their shared advocacies even before when the ride hailing app was still starting. "Ito pong Angkas Safety Fiesta ay patunay ng ating sama-samang pagsusumikap para sa kaligtasan ng ating mga motorista at pasahero," Go said. "Napakahalaga po ng ganitong mga inisyatibo upang mapalawak ang kaalaman at disiplina ng ating mga riders." Go noted that the demand for motorcycle ride hailing transportation has increased significantly due to their affordability and mobility, providing an essential mode of commuting for many Filipinos. Recognizing the riders' contribution to the economy and daily transportation needs, he pledged to continue pushing for legislation that supports their welfare. Among the measures Go highlighted was Senate Bill No. 2555, which amends the controversial "Doble Plaka" Law by requiring a plate only on the back of motorcycles--a move he described as both fair and reasonable. He also mentioned his filed SBN 1184, the Food, Grocery, and Pharmacy Delivery Services Protection Act, which seeks to further protect delivery riders from unfair practices such as fake bookings and non-payment if enacted. "As a legislator, I will continue to advocate for the safety and rights of our riders," Go assured, adding that he supports the institutionalization and regulation of motorcycles-for-hire to ensure riders and passengers alike follow road safety standards. Furthermore, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Go encouraged riders to enroll in the PhilHealth Konsulta Program to access free consultations and other health benefits. "Kalusugan din po ang ating inaalagaan. Para sa mga riders natin, mahalaga na kayo ay may proteksyon hindi lang sa kalsada kundi pati sa inyong kalusugan." "Tandaan po natin na lahat ng Pilipino ay miyembro ng PhilHealth. Karapatan niyo po na makakuha ng libreng konsulta at magamit ang benepisyong pangkalusugan. Ang pondo ng Philhealth ay para sa health!," he reminded. Go also recalled that his partnership with Angkas dates back to the previous administration, underscoring their shared advocacy for empowering and protecting the riding community. He also paid tribute to former President Rodrigo Duterte, a fellow rider, whose advice he continues to live by: "Unahin ang kapakanan ng Pilipino at hindi ka magkakamali." If elected for another term in the Senate, Go vowed to continue working closely with advocates such as George Royeca and the Angkasangga Partylist in promoting riders' welfare and safety. "Kasama ninyo, pag-aaralan natin ang mga paraan upang mabigyan ng dagdag proteksyon ang mga riders natin tulad ng health benefits, safety insurance, akmang Philhealth coverage at maging livelihood support para sa dagdag kabuhayan sa inyong mga pamilya," he said. Towards the end of his speech, Go encouraged the riders to support the full senatorial slate of "Duterten" candidates, reaffirming his commitment to public service and grassroots communities. Earlier that day, Senator Go also led a motorcade in Pangasinan, where he was warmly welcomed by residents, further highlighting his consistent efforts to reach out to different sectors of society and bring government services closer to the people. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Senator Go, widely known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate and action-oriented service to Filipinos in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.