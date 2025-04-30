PHILIPPINES, April 30 - Press Release

April 30, 2025 TO HONOR THE PINOY WORKERS, ZUBIRI VOWS TO CONTINUE FIGHTING FOR P100 DAILY MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE Today, we celebrate the strength, sacrifice, and perseverance of the Filipino worker -- the true foundation of our nation's growth and success. I join every Filipino in recognizing the tireless spirit of our workers who build our cities, drive our economy and sustain the hopes of every family. Sa bawat pawis, sa bawat pagod, nakatindig ang ating bayan. Hindi natin dapat ipagkait sa kanila ang ginhawa at dignidad na matagal na nilang ipinaglalaban. This is why I reaffirm my full commitment to push for a daily minimum wage increase: whether it's the P100 hike already approved by the Senate, the proposed P200 increase in the House of Representatives, or any reasonable amount in between that brings real relief to our workers. Amid the rising cost of basic goods and services, this is no longer a matter of choice but of justice. Ang dagdag sahod ay hindi regalo. Isa itong karapatan na dapat igalang at ipaglaban. Through the years, I have stood firmly with our labor sector, championing legislation that protects the rights and upholds the welfare of employees in both the public and private sectors. But the work is far from over. Hindi tayo titigil sa pagsulong ng mga panukalang magtataguyod ng karapatan ng manggagawa, mula sa makatarungang sahod, maayos na kondisyon sa trabaho, hanggang sa tuluy-tuloy na oportunidad para sa mas magandang bukas. We cannot speak of economic growth when those who make it possible continue to live paycheck to paycheck. Real progress must be felt at the dining table, in the classrooms where workers send their children, and in the homes they struggle to build. Filipino workers have waited long enough. They deserve not just praise, but policies that uplift them, protect their rights, and honor their sacrifices. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng manggagawang Pilipino. Sa inyo ang tunay na dangal ng ating bayan.

