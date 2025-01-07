Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal, Excessive Speed, Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2000099

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 1-6-25 / 1940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 / VT Route 65, Brookfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Gross Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Matthew D. Bashaw

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On January 6, 2025, at approximately 1942 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were monitoring traffic near VT Route 14 and VT Route 65, in the town of Brookfield, county of Orange, Vermont. The vehicle was measured on RADAR at 96 MPH in a 45 MPH zone, and was found to be operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Matthew D. Bashaw (24) of Royalton, VT. While interacting with the operator, Troopers detected multiple indicators of impairment. Bashaw was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI Refusal, Gross Negligent Operation, and Excessive Speed, transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear before the Orange County Superior Court to answer to the charges and was issued multiple VCVCs.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-22-25 / 0830

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.











