Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,873 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal, Excessive Speed, Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2000099

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                    

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 1-6-25 / 1940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 / VT Route 65, Brookfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Gross Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Matthew D. Bashaw                                     

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 


On January 6, 2025, at approximately 1942 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were monitoring traffic near VT Route 14 and VT Route 65, in the town of Brookfield, county of Orange, Vermont. The vehicle was measured on RADAR at 96 MPH in a 45 MPH zone, and was found to be operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Matthew D. Bashaw (24) of Royalton, VT. While interacting with the operator, Troopers detected multiple indicators of impairment. Bashaw was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI Refusal, Gross Negligent Operation, and Excessive Speed, transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear before the Orange County Superior Court to answer to the charges and was issued multiple VCVCs.


 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-22-25 / 0830            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.




Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal, Excessive Speed, Gross Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more