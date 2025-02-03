Exploring Earth's Depths from Space

How CC Explorations is transforming Mineral Exploration through Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography Technology

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mineral exploration is undergoing a significant transformation through advancements in Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography "AMRT" Technology. The AMRT Technology utilizes satellites to scan for targeted mineral’s atomic frequencies over land or sea from space. This revolutionary satellite based AMRT Technology is enhancing the ability to quickly, cost effectively, and reliably (up to 93%) locate and evaluate mineral deposits. By harnessing the principles of atomic resonance frequency, researchers and mining companies can obtain detailed insights into subsurface individual mineral deposits without stepping foot on site by accurately detecting, from space, the positions and depths of most elements on the periodic table.

The atomic frequency which resonates from each mineral is unique and is carried to the surface along gravitational waves. Detecting these unique atomic frequencies by satellite allows CC Explorations to locate sub-surface minerals akin to how NASA surveys and detects mineral elements on other planets. This method provides critical data about the composition, spatial arrangements, and quantity of sub-surface minerals. As a result, exploration teams can make informed decisions that minimize environmental impacts and reduce costs associated with traditional exploration techniques.

Previously, this AMRT Technology was closely held and was not widely known of or available. John Casey, founder of Geo Scan, Inc., CC Explorations’ predecessor said, “It’s now time to make this AMRT Technology accessible to the Mineral Exploration community instead of just providing it to previous select clients”. He added that, "From now on it is going to be made publicly available through CC Explorations LLC, and its subsidiaries, in order to allow for cost-effective, non-invasive detection and analysis of geological formations and mineral deposits around the world.”

The application of Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography Technology in the mineral exploration field is proving beneficial in various sectors, including precious metals, critical elements, and rare earth elements. By improving the accuracy of geological assessments, companies are better positioned to identify viable mining opportunities while significantly saving time and money in both the initial exploration and operation of mine sites. This AMRT Technology also offers the potential to increase operational efficiency and higher yields.

In addition to improving mineral detection, AMRT Technology contributes to sustainable mining practices. As the mineral exploration industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its environmental footprint, these methods provide a pathway to more responsible exploration. The ability to gather detailed information from space using satellites with zero disturbance to a site supports the industry's desire to move towards eco-sustainability and conservation.

About CC Explorations LLC:

CC Explorations provides 20+ years of experience in Remote Sensing for Mineral Exploration and Archaeological Services through its unique satellite-based Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography “AMRT” Technology. This technology, akin to how NASA surveys and detects minerals on other planets, stands out in the market with its unique and precise detection capabilities, setting CC Explorations at the forefront in the field of mineral exploration.

By harnessing CC Explorations’ satellite-based AMRT Technology, Mineral Exploration Companies, Miners, Prospectors, Geologists, Geophysicist and Archeologists alike can obtain detailed insights into subsurface mineral deposits, man-made deposits and voids without even stepping foot on site.

The History Channel has successfully used CC Explorations’ satellite-based AMRT Technology to locate and document one of Yamashita’s Treasure Sites buried in the Philippines as featured in its TV documentary “Lost Gold of World War II” series in 2020.

Satellite-based AMRT Technology can accurately up to 93% or more (proven by drilling and trials) detect the positions and depths of most elements on the periodic table from space. This process provides not only zero site environmental impact but also a very significant cost and time savings when compared to traditional mineral exploration methods.

In the realm of mineral and other exploration, the utilization of CC Explorations’ ability to locate Sub-Surface Minerals, Oil and Gas Hydrocarbons, Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Rare Earths, Critical Minerals, Water, Voids and other Valuable Items is highly advised prior to spending money and time on traditional, expensive and time-consuming exploration methods.

Mineral Exploration From Space

