Satellite-Based Remote Sensing Mineral Detection Technology Publicly Disclosed

BOUGAINVILLE , PAPUA NEW GUINEA, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CC Explorations, a pioneering company in remote sensing of minerals, has unveiled its groundbreaking utilization of Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) Technology through satellites to locate land and sea-based mineral resources on Earth. This cutting-edge approach is akin to the technology employed by NASA to survey and detect minerals on other planets.

With over two decades of experience in the field, CC Explorations has been at the forefront of satellite-based mineral detection services, providing invaluable support to clients in the mining, oil and gas, mineral exploration industries, as well as archeologists and treasure hunters, through its AMRT Technology. This innovative technology identifies and locates each targeted mineral's unique atomic resonance frequency, or fingerprint, using satellites. It not only delivers reliable results (up to 90% accuracy) but also enhances project efficiency, is cost-effective, saves time, and is environmentally friendly compared to traditional exploration methods.

John Casey, a representative of CC Explorations, stated, "Our 20+ years of experience in satellite AMRT Technology has enabled us to provide our clients with unique insights into the mineral potential beneath the surface. We are proud to now publicly disclose our capabilities and make our satellite-based AMRT Technology services available to the broader market. We believe that our methods can significantly contribute to the efficiency and sustainability of exploration efforts across a wide variety of industries. Our satellite-based AMRT Technology not only saves time and costs but also aligns with the increasing demand for environmentally responsible practices in resource exploration and extraction."

CC Explorations leverages its advanced satellite-based AMRT Technology to detect minerals and other valuable assets buried beneath the Earth's surface, enabling clients to make informed decisions based on accurate data. The company's technology has proven to be extremely cost-effective and time-saving, allowing clients to achieve their exploration goals without the extensive environmental impact typically associated with conventional methods.

Over the past two decades, CC Explorations' team has successfully completed numerous unique detection projects, proving the efficacy of its highly effective satellite-based AMRT Technology approach. The company has worked with a diverse range of clients worldwide and has located an equally wide range of target elements by providing tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of each project. This extensive experience not only demonstrates the reliability of CC Explorations' services but also allows their clients to have confidence in their detection capabilities, fulfilling the growing demand for high-tech solutions within the mineral exploration, archeological, and lost historical site sectors.

CC Explorations' utilization of satellite-based AMRT Technology for sub-surface mineral, oil and gas, rare earth metals, gold, silver, copper, lithium, void spaces, and treasure detection has transformed the exploration landscape, allowing for greater accuracy and efficiency. CC Explorations' commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned the company as a leader in this emerging field. As mineral exploration and other detection needs continue to evolve, the integration of satellite-based AMRT Technology will play a crucial role in shaping the future of sub-surface mineral exploration and asset acquisition.

About CC Explorations LLC:

CC Explorations provides 20+ years of experience in Remote Sensing for Mineral Exploration and Archaeological Services through its unique next generation satellite-based Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography “AMRT” Technology.

This revolutionary ARMT technology, akin to how NASA surveys and detects minerals on other planets, stands out as the next generation compared to its predecessor “nuclear magnetic resonance” “NMR” technology, with its unique, precise and reliable detection capabilities, setting CC Explorations at the forefront in the field of mineral exploration.

By harnessing CC Explorations’ satellite-based AMRT Technology, Mineral Exploration Companies, Miners, Prospectors, Geologists, Geophysicist and Archeologists alike can obtain detailed insights into subsurface mineral deposits, hydrocarbons, man-made deposits and voids without even stepping foot on site.

The History Channel has successfully used CC Explorations’ satellite-based AMRT Technology to locate and document one of Yamashita’s Treasure Sites buried in the Philippines as featured in its TV documentary “Lost Gold of World War II” series in 2020.

Satellite-based AMRT Technology can, with up to 93% accuracy (proven by drilling and trials), detect the positions and depths of most elements on the periodic table from space. This process provides not only zero site environmental impact but also a very significant cost and time savings when compared to traditional mineral exploration methods.

In the realm of mineral and other exploration, the utilization of CC Explorations’ ability to locate Sub-Surface Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hydrocarbons, Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Rare Earths, Critical Minerals, Water, Voids and other Valuable Items is highly advised prior to spending money and time on traditional, expensive and time-consuming exploration methods.

AMRT Technology "New NMR" Locates Minerals, Rare Earth, Oil & Gas from Space with up to 93% accuracy

