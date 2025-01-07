Help us smoke out illicit tobacco stores

Release date: 07/01/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is encouraging South Australians to report stores selling illicit tobacco and vapes to Consumer and Business Services (CBS).

There are estimated to be about 200 tobacco stores operating illegally throughout South Australia selling tobacco and vapes without a license.

Most of the cigarettes and vapes sold at these stores are imported from overseas.

The packets do not contain the necessary health warnings and could have anything in them without any kind of screening process in place. Vapes tested have been found to contain a cocktail of chemicals including arsenic and lead.

In addition to the health risks, these stores also pose a serious threat to the wider community with 20 arson attacks connected to the illicit tobacco trade taking place last year.

The Australian Border Force estimates that 75 per cent of the illegal tobacco market in Australia is controlled by organised crime.

The Malinauskas Government is continuing its tough approach to combatting the illicit tobacco and vape trade with new penalties of up to $1.5 million now in place.

The Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs now also has the power to close down illicit tobacco stores for up to 72 hours. This can be extended to up to six months with a long-term closure order approved by a Magistrate.

The State Government invested $16 million in a dedicated taskforce within Consumer and Business Services (CBS) to tackle this illicit trade from July 1 and CBS has been working closely with SAPOL’s Operation Eclipse as well as Border

Force and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to get these illicit products off South Australian streets.

More than 800 reports have been received to Consumer and Business Services since 1 July and we are encouraging people to continue to report to us so we can raid these businesses and shut them down.

To report illegal tobacco or vape dealers visit: www.cbs.sa.gov.au/tobacco

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Government is taking the threat posed by the illicit tobacco industry extremely seriously and we are encouraging people to report illegal tobacco stores to Consumer and Business Services.

We are not going to allow these illegal shops to operate in our community. We have all seen the danger they bring including to innocent neighbouring businesses.

It is increasingly organised crime behind these illegal tobacco shops and we are going to continue to raid these businesses, get these products off the streets and shut these stores down.