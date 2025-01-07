Funding boost helps power next stage of Alberton Oval upgrade

Release date: 07/01/25

The Malinauskas Labor government is partnering with the Port Adelaide Football Club to help transform its much-loved Alberton Oval with a $35 million upgrade.

The State Government will invest $17 million over four years to help deliver Stage 4 of the redevelopment, which includes new state-of-the-art facilities for the club's AFLW team and a new grandstand to increase the oval’s capacity to AFL match day standard.

The next stage of the redevelopment includes:

* A third heritage inspired grandstand, increasing the seated capacity to 6,000 and overall capacity to over 10,000 to cater for AFLW, SANFL and SANFLW home games, and AFL pre-season games.

* AFLW player changeroom and coaching administration facilities.

* High-performance athlete wellness and recovery facilities, which will also be available for community use.

* A STEM learning centre, and education and conferences spaces for community programs and the Port Adelaide Academy of Sport.

* A new Port Adelaide Bowling Club facility with synthetic green and clubrooms.

* A flexible learning and event space for club and community access.

The Alberton Oval redevelopment features world-class AFL and AFLW playing and training facilities for the Port Adelaide Football Club, and incorporates multi-use community sport and recreation facilities that can be utilised by the people of the western suburbs.

These include junior basketball, junior soccer, lawn bowls, community events and passive recreation and community space.

The inclusion of state-of-the-art AFLW facilities at Alberton builds on the Malinauskas Labor Government’s $18 million grant program for dedicated female sporting facilities and improvements to grow female participation.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

This visionary project will deliver far-reaching benefits for the people of the western suburbs, creating a sporting precinct and a spectacular community asset that will support physical activity and social connection for generations to come.

Alberton Oval has been at the heart of this community for decades and this project will significantly enhance this and create new opportunities for people to experience the many physical, mental and emotional benefits of being active.

The inclusion of state-of-the-art AFLW facilities at Alberton speaks to our Government’s ongoing commitment to women's sport. Backing women in sport means providing them with the facilities they deserve; this project does just that.

The project will help our state remain a national leader in attracting and retaining elite sporting talent, inspire the next generation of athletes and bring people together.

Attributable to Matthew Richardson, Port Adelaide Football Club CEO

The Port Adelaide Football Club is grateful for the support from the South Australian Government toward this next stage of the development at Alberton Oval.

Providing world-class facilities for our AFL and AFLW players and staff plays a key role in ensuring our club is highly competitive on-field by retaining and attracting the best talent.

AFL football not only plays an important role in inspiring young people to play sport and live healthy lifestyles, but it is also a major economic generator in South Australia.

This funding support from the South Australian Government will see elite AFLW player facilities incorporated into the MG High Performance Centre, ensuring the important integration of our AFL and AFLW football programs.

It will also provide further improvement in spectator amenities at Alberton Oval, including new terraced seating around the eastern boundary to enhance the game day experience for the community.

This is particularly important for the club’s popular AFLW home games where Alberton Oval had the second highest attendances in the competition in 2024.

Click here for high-res renders of the Alberton Oval redevelopment.