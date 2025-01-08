Marukome Launches the Global Website of “Hakkoubishoku”

Hakkoubishoku Japanese Miso Gaining Acclaim in Bangkok 「KURANOYA MITSUKOSHI DEPACHIKA」 Comment from Shuta Aoki, Vice President of Marukome Co., Ltd. Delicious Longevity: The Enchanting Fermentation Kingdom of NAGANO The Craftsmanship Calendar

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marukome, the leading company of Japanese miso, announced the launch of the English version of “Hakkoubishoku – Web Magazine for Conversation on Japan’s Outstanding Food Culture.”

About “Hakkoubishoku”

Hakkoubishoku is a web magazine to rediscover the spirit, pride and greatness of Japan by focusing on dietary wisdom and culture developed over millennia. We introduce recipes adapted to contemporary lifestyles, alongside cultural insights into Japan's traditional fermented foods. On the global website, 230 of the 440 articles currently available in Japanese are set to be published by May 2025.The Japanese website has gained significant popularity, particularly for its features on the series "Delicious Longevity: The Enchanting Fermentation Kingdom of NAGANO", ” and articles highlighting the traditional "handcrafted" techniques behind fermented foods. Since its launch, monthly website traffic has increased tenfold, reflecting growing interest in the rich diversity and allure of fermentation culture. Exciting new content, showcasing the versatility and everyday appeal of fermented foods, is on the horizon. Stay tuned for more ways to bring fermentation culture into your daily life.

New Global Website Highlights Japan’s Fermentation Culture

Japanese fermented foods, such as miso, have earned widespread acclaim internationally. Beyond traditional Japanese cuisine, these ingredients are increasingly being recognized as innovative options in global diets. In response to this growing demand, the Hakkoubishoku global website was launched to share the allure of Japanese fermented foods with a broader audience. The platform aims to highlight the rich heritage of Japan’s fermentation culture and its contribution to healthy living, inspiring audiences worldwide. Additionally, it seeks to create opportunities for mutual learning by fostering connections with international communities eager to explore the benefits and versatility of fermented foods.

Website Details

Global Website (English)：https://mag.marukome.co.jp/

Japanese Website：https://www.marukome.co.jp/marukome_omiso/hakkoubishoku/



Overseas Initiatives

Marukome products are currently exported to 47 countries across North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. In Thailand, the establishment of a local subsidiary has led to the success of "Kuranoya," a store offering miso by weight, reflecting the growing interest in Japanese fermented foods. In Western countries, products such as liquid miso and commercial miso soup dispensers are widely embraced, further expanding their use internationally. As the global presence of Japanese fermented foods grow, so does their prominence in international markets. Marukome is committed to strengthening product development and promotional activities tailored to the culinary traditions of each region, continuing to share Japan’s fermentation expertise and culinary heritage with the world.

Japanese Miso Gaining Acclaim in Bangkok

「KURANOYA MITSUKOSHI DEPACHIKA」

Within the"One Bangkok MITSUKOSHI DEPACHIKA", modeled after Japan's iconic department store food halls, "KURANOYA MITSUKOSHI DEPACHIKA" has been well-received for its sale of regional miso varieties by weight. The store also features instant miso soup and specialty products from Nagano Prefecture, offering a wide array of Japanese fermented foods. A dining space within the store allows customers to enjoy miso soup and onigiri, providing an immersive experience that introduces Japanese fermentation culture to local audiences.

Comment from Shuta Aoki, Vice President of Marukome Co., Ltd.

"Japanese fermented foods are gaining attention overseas for their health benefits and rich, complex flavors. Through the Hakkoubishoku global website, we hope to introduce not only miso and amazake but also the unique and highly valuable fermented foods of Japan to audiences around the world. Fermented foods symbolize the craftsmanship, regional cultures, and traditions of Japan. By sharing these values globally, we aim to promote awareness of Japan's fermentation culture and offer ideas for healthy and fulfilling lifestyles. Moving forward, we will continue to explore the potential of fermented foods and expand our efforts to share this information with the world."

ーSpotlightsー

Delicious Longevity:

The Enchanting Fermentation Kingdom of NAGANO

Among the most popular features of the "Hakkoubishoku" content series is a spotlight on Nagano Prefecture's rich fermentation culture, titled "The Fermentation Kingdom of NAGANO." This series delves into the history and traditions behind Nagano's beloved fermented foods, showcasing the craftsmanship and dedication of local artisans. Through miso, soy sauce, sake, pickles, natto, vinegar, wine, cheese, and beer, the series explores the cultural and historical significance of these fermented delicacies produced across the region. It offers an in-depth look at the traditional techniques that have been passed down through generations and continue to thrive in Nagano today.

﻿The Craftsmanship Calendar

This series highlights the traditional "handcrafted" techniques behind fermented foods, capturing the essence of Japan's rich culinary culture throughout the changing seasons. From seasonal fermented delicacies to the passion of culinary artisans, it offers a comprehensive look at the enduring appeal of fermentation in modern times. The series delves into the making of miso, koji amazake, pickles, soy sauce, and other fermented foods, exploring their seasonal significance and the cultural context behind their creation. Featuring the "Craftsmanship Calendar", it provides readers with an opportunity to deepen their understanding of Japan's fermentation culture and seamlessly incorporate these traditions into their daily lives.

About Marukome

Marukome is a trailblazing Japanese miso soup paste maker and the world's largest Koji producer, headquartered in the historic city of Nagano. With a remarkable presence accounting for approximately 30% of Japan's annual miso production, Marukome is a frontrunner among the nearly 1,000 miso producers in Japan. Since its inception, Marukome has dedicated itself to delivering the exquisite taste, health benefits, and happiness derived from natural fermented foods to communities worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.