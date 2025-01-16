Ovul AI Fertility Tracker Beats Out 135 Startups to Take First Place at Generation H Bootcamp CTO and Co-founder Ihor Kovalenko World's first saliva-based AI fertility tracker

Ovulio Corp. also announces Seed Round to drive further expansion of its AI-powered women’s health platform.

KYIV, UKRAINE, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovulio Corp.’s flagship women’s health platform, Ovul AI, has earned first place at SET University’s Generation H Bootcamp, a competition that drew 135 healthcare and MedTech startups from around the world. The triumph underscores Ovulio’s innovative approach to at-home fertility and hormone monitoring.

In tandem with this accolade, Ovulio Corp. has opened its Seed Round for investors, aiming to accelerate the continued growth and development of Ovul AI. The fresh capital will support ongoing research, advanced AI integration, and a broader market rollout in the United States.

“This is definitely a very proud moment for me and the entire Ovul team,” said CTO and Co-founder Ihor Kovalenko as Ovul AI received the grand prize. “We’re even more excited about the implications of the platform and technology because we are now seeing a broader application for hormonal wellness and women’s health in general.”

Leveraging artificial intelligence and a decades-old saliva “ferning” method, Ovul AI precisely identifies and tracks hormone fluctuations associated with women’s reproductive cycles and physiological states—using only a drop of saliva.

“Today, we understand that fertility is just the beginning for Ovul AI,” said CEO and Co-founder Serhii Zatsarynin. “Our platform is capable of monitoring multiple hormones responsible for a plethora of health conditions in women, all with just a drop of saliva. By opening our Seed Round, we plan to expedite our product roadmap and build a more comprehensive approach to women’s hormonal health.”

With funds from the Seed Round, Ovulio Corp. will focus on:

Advanced AI Research & Development to enhance the platform’s accuracy and detect an even wider array of hormonal markers.

Pursuing FDA Approvals to fully leverage Ovul AI’s capacity for monitoring multiple physiological states and health conditions, as well as contraception and pregnancy monitoring—capabilities the platform can support, pending official clearance.

Scaling Production & Market Expansion to broaden access to the Ovul AI Fertility Tracker across the United States and eventually in other global markets.

Strategic Partnerships with clinics and healthcare organizations that share Ovulio’s mission of empowering women to take control of their reproductive and hormonal health.

About Ovulio Corp.

Ovulio Corp. is a women’s health-focused technology - FemTech - company dedicated to reshaping how individuals monitor and understand hormone-related conditions. By combining artificial intelligence with proven diagnostic methods, Ovulio’s flagship product, Ovul AI - a device and mobile app platform - offers a user-friendly and non-invasive approach to fertility tracking and broader hormonal wellness. To learn more, visit www.ovul.ai and follow @ovul.ai on social media.

