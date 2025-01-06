Governor Abbott Appoints Dickens To 477th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, January 6 - January 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Michael Dickens to the 477th Judicial District Court in Denton County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Michael Dickens of Denton is an assistant district attorney for the Denton County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas District & County Attorneys Association, and the Denton County Sexual Assault Response Team and a former member of the Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County Multidisciplinary Team. Additionally, he is a member of the Denton High School Tennis Booster Club and a former mentor for Communities in Schools of North Texas. Dickens received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas State University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.