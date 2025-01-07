ROBERT & FRIENDS HOLIDAY EVENT RAISES OVER $200,000 FOR FOSTER CHILDREN IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

The powerhouse team behind the magic—bringing generosity, impact, and joy to foster children in Palm Beach County. Robert Donohoo’s generosity brings hope and joy to thousands of foster children. Thank you to our incredible supporters—your generosity changes lives!

A Community Coming Together to Create Magic, Deliver Joy, and Make a Lasting Impact

Robert’s magic isn’t just in what he does, but in how he brings people together to create something greater. His generosity, and that of his friends, has built a legacy of joy for foster children” — Coleen LaCosta

TEQUESTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Robert & Friends Holiday Event, a cherished tradition that brings joy, gifts, and meaningful support to foster children, has once again exceeded expectations, raising over $200,000 in support of Speak Up for Kids PBC. This milestone ensures that more than 1,400 children in foster care across Palm Beach County will receive vital resources, educational opportunities, and enriching experiences that are essential to their well-being.Beyond financial support, the event delivers something priceless—the gift of joy and unforgettable memories. Attendees bring toys, gift cards, and heartfelt donations, ensuring that foster children wake up on Christmas morning with presents to open and the warmth of knowing that their community cares.A Tradition of Generosity, A Legacy of ImpactWhat began over 25 years ago as a heartfelt gesture by Robert Donohoo has transformed into an extraordinary movement, fueled by the generosity of friends, families, and businesses that share his passion for helping foster children. Each year, the event brings together a growing community in a powerful display of kindness, compassion, and the holiday spirit."I never imagined this would grow the way it has," said Robert Donohoo, event founder. "I just wanted to do something small to help. But year after year, people kept showing up, giving more, doing more. This event isn’t about me—it’s about what we can accomplish together when we decide to care for kids who need us."A Community United in GivingThe extraordinary success of this year’s event was made possible through the generosity and commitment of key sponsors, whose contributions ensured that foster children across Palm Beach County would experience the magic of the holiday season:Grand Party Sponsors: Turner Brothers, Flagler Credit UnionHoliday Sponsors: Doctor Butler’s, Marsha McGinn’s Baby BluesChampagne Sponsor: ProGreen Services, LLCHost Partner: Buco Kitchen & BarSpecial Recognition: Clay & Jeanne Fischer Foundation, Riko’s PizzaThe event’s continued growth and impact would not be possible without dedicated champions such as Barry Vankat and Val Groger, Lee Faxon, Terry Sykes, and the Fishers, whose steadfast commitment has helped elevate this initiative to new heights. Their leadership, along with the unwavering support of countless donors and volunteers, ensures that this tradition will continue to flourish."The heart of this event isn’t just the money raised or the gifts given—it’s the friendships formed, the generosity extended, and the collective belief that every child deserves to feel valued," said Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Speak Up for Kids PBC. "Robert embodies the very best of what it means to lead with kindness. His quiet magic has inspired thousands to give, and the impact of that generosity will be felt by foster children for years to come."A Lasting ImpactSince its inception, the Robert & Friends Holiday Event has raised more than $500,000, providing essential resources, holiday magic, and long-term support to over 20,000 foster children. What started as a simple gathering has become a life-changing tradition—one that reminds every child in foster care that they are seen, loved, and never alone.About Speak Up for Kids PBCSpeak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County is committed to ensuring that every abused, abandoned, and neglected child receives the advocacy and support they need to thrive. The organization funds essential services, including mental health care, educational resources, life skills training, and direct enrichment opportunities, empowering foster children with the tools they need for a brighter future.For more information about Speak Up for Kids PBC and how to support its mission, visit www.SpeakUpForKidsPBC.org

