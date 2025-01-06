Wyoming National Guard Opens New Barracks Facility at Camp

Guernsey

By Chris Hyde



CAMP GUERNSEY, Wyo. — On Nov. 13, 2024, the Wyoming National Guard conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening of their new barracks facility at the state’s Guernsey Training Area The event was hosted by the Cowboy Guard’s Adjutant General, Major General Greg Porter and attended by the Guernsey Mayor, various area and state civic and community leaders, as well as members of the community.

The new facility is the first of six planned barracks buildings on the east side of the

Camp Guernsey parade fields and will profoundly enhance the Cowboy Guard’s ability

to train guardsmen from across the state

Part of a larger 25-year construction plan, this new facility is close to 18,000 square feet large and features 130 beds for lodging, as well as a lounge for soldier gathering, men’s and women’s toilets and showers, laundry facilities, and a classroom that can accommodate another 18 beds if necessary.



“This new collective training open bay barracks building will dramatically increase the

sleeping space for Soldiers, in turn significantly increasing the number of Soldiers that

training at Camp Guernsey,” said Col. James Ezell, Construction and Facilities

Management Officer for the Cowboy Guard.



“Together, all six of these barracks will set the state for Camp Guernsey…to become

one of the top training facilities in the region when fully completed,” Ezell continued.